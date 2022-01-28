Low calorie ice-creams are the latest trend to hit the shelves; we pick our favourites

‘ICE-CREAM’ AND ‘low calorie’ may not sound like terms that go hand in hand, but that’s exactly the trend we’ve been spotting. After the last two years, conscious eating is on everyone’s minds and healthy guilt-free desserts are here to stay. Here are some brands that are dishing out the good stuff without compromising on taste:

Noto

Named after a small Sicilian town famous for its gelatos, this brand uses alternative sweeteners to make sure their treats have less than 95 calories per serving. Their cups are available in flavours such as Chocolate Orange, Vegan Salted Caramel, and Mango & Cream. Noto also has low calorie popsicles — take your pick from Imli, Kala Jamun or Pina Colada. Rs 95 upwards

The Brooklyn Creamery

With its roots in Brooklyn, New York, this brand now has branches in seven countries. Their options range from high protein and keto to vegan and low calorie. From their low cal section, we recommend Soho Berry, Strawberry Cheesecake, Brooklyn Bridge Butterscotch and Cookies & Cream — all with less than 80 calories per serving. Rs 85 upwards



Go Whey

The folks at Go Whey focus not just on lower calories, but also on packing in as much protein as possible. Using only natural sweeteners, and whey proteins they offer options such as Mango & Raspberry, Pink Guava, Custard Apple and more. Rs 95 upwards



Habbit Wise Cream

This health-forward brand offers ice-creams that clock in at as low as 30 calories. The desserts that are also keto- and diabetic-friendly, are available in classic flavours such as Double Chocolate and Vintage Vanilla, and also gourmet flavours like Matcha Green Tea, Blueberry Crumble and Lychee Blush. Rs 799 for a six pack



Good Fettle

Tuck into flavours like Mint Chocolate Chip, Cookie Crumble, Mocha Almond, Belgian Chocolate Crunch and more by this brand’s No Guilt ice-cream series. At less than 80 calories, they also boast a healthy dose of pre-biotic fibres and low carbs! Rs 95 upwards