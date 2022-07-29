Head to Woodpegger Bar and Kitchen for fun cocktails and classic Indian fare

Located in Nagawara, on the busy Outer Ring Road, Woodpegger Retro Bar and Kitchen is the latest entrant into the North Bengaluru neighbourhood’s burgeoning restaurant scene. Perched on the fifth floor, the bright and naturally-lit space has a cheerful and welcoming vibe with its all-white colour scheme, potted plants and sweeping views of the sprawling Manyata Tech Park on the opposite side of the highway.

We dropped in on a Wednesday and picked a table with a view. We decided to unwind over some cocktails before moving onto something solid. Our pick from their signature cocktails was the Woodpegger G&T. Gin is mixed with infused blue pea flower, tonic water and herbs, topped with ice and finished with orange garnish. The colours and the flavours were vibrant and delicious.

From the starters section, some must-trys are the Gongura Mutton Tacos (pearl millet mini tortillas topped with braised gongura-flavoured mutton), Lajawab Aloo (tandoor-cooked potatoes with a filling of crushed nuts) and Andhra Chilli Chicken (braised chicken marinated in a chilli herb sauce). Some of the other interesting options include Pegger Mushroom (mushroom stuffed with cheddar cheese and Indian spices) and Chicken Chettinad Quesadilla (Malabar paratha with a filling of chicken flavoured with Chettinad spices).

Our main course was a platter of classic Indian comfort food — Palak Paneer with Butter Kulcha. The soft paneer pieces were skewered on a wooden stick and placed over a bowl of palak sauce. Sandwiched between the slices of cottage cheese was a filling of sauteed spinach and corn. If you’re looking for something non-Indian, you can also choose from their small selection of pizzas, which are made in their in-house woodfired oven. The menu also boasts pastas and classic Asian dishes such as Burnt Garlic Fried Noodles and XO Shrimp Fried Rice. While the location may not be ideal for those from other parts of Bengaluru, Woodpegger is worth a visit for those who live in the area.

Rs.1,500++ for two. At Nagawara.

