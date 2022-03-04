Gatsby, inspired by the American novel, serves up world cuisines and Indian classics

The hedonism and debauchery of the Jazz Age is well documented in author F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. Now, a gastropub in JP Nagar takes cues from the movie adaptation to present Bengalu-reans with a new and exciting nightlife spot. Aptly christened Gatsby, it is spread across 28,000 square feet with multiple levels, cabanas, private rooms and quiet nooks and crannies. The facade of the building, a replica of the poster of the 2013 movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio with its geometric black and gold backdrop, sets the tone as you enter.

Gin & Tonics from the menu

With the restaurant being so expansive, it was difficult to decide where to seat ourselves, but we finally found a comfortable space by the large windows overlooking Bannerghatta Road.

A view of the bar

The meal started off with a selection of Gin & Tonics. Our favourite was a rose flavoured G&T made with Gordon’s gin, rose petals and finished with an ice cube filled with rose essence. The table was then served a Green Mango Salad, which was fresh, light and just the right mix of sweet, sour and piquant. This was followed by a wide selection of dim sums, which included Cream Cheese and Water Chestnut Dumplings, Sweet Pork Dump-lings, Prawn and Asparagus Dumplings and Crystal Dump-lings. Of them, our picks are the Cream Cheese and Water Chestnut, which is a beautiful pairing of creamy cheese and bits of crunchy water chestnut, and the Sweet Pork, tender and juicy meat in a thin casing, topped off with a dash of sweet sauce.

Gyoza

Some of the other appetisers we sampled were the Turnip Cake, and Avocado Bruschetta. The ‘cake’, square-shaped turnip patties fried until golden brown and drizzled with sauteed onion and garlic, is a must-try. We also enjoyed the bruschetta with its topping of fresh avocado and grated parmesan.

Maki Roll

From the Indian section, the Mutton Galouti Kebab stood out thanks to its velvety smooth texture and its balance of spices. We skipped main course, but rounded things off with Fried Ice Cream — deep fried mini vanilla scoops coated in toasted coconut and rice flour.

Avocado Bruschetta

Thanks to its sprawling interiors, chic, trendy and luxe decor, a menu spanning multiple cuisines and an interesting list of cocktails, Gatsby is sure to draw in crowds from near and far.

Rs.1,900++ for two. On Bannerghatta Road.

