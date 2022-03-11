Uru Brewpark’s curated sit-down meals shine the spotlight on global cuisines

Once every month, a quiet corner, shaded by a sprawling ficus tree, plays host to a curated sit-down meal at Uru Brewpark. Aptly titled Dine Under The Stars, the dinners focus on a different cuisine each time. Last week, we made our way to the brewery for an evening of elevated modern Indian food.

The setting, lit by candles, was stunning. There were also string lights woven around yellow and orange marigolds, roses and jasmine flowers arranged artfully on the table. The weather, neither warm nor chilly, was just perfect. The evening began with a round of cocktails. From the two options on offer, we picked the Topical Tropic — Ballantine’s whiskey, coconut water, pineapple spice falernum and lime. The five-course meal began with an amuse bouche of Marinated Eggplant. The pan-seared eggplant was marinated in turmeric and cumin and topped with crushed black channa, onion, pomegranate, roasted walnut, tamarind chutney, burnt garlic cream and micro greens. We enjoyed the contrasting textures and the combination of sweet, tart, creamy and spicy notes.

Seafood Recheado

The Country Chicken Mulligatawny Soup was the first course. The broth was packed with an interesting mix of flavours, from yellow lentil and apple to lemon, curry leaves and spices. This was followed by Seafood Recheado. The Goan classic is typically cooked with dry red chilli, tamarind and vinegar. While this was not exactly what you would expect from the Goan version, it was delicious nonetheless. We were then served Charcoal Roasted Raw Mango Sorbet.

Kahlua Infused Baked Misti Doi

The refreshing sorbet was just what we needed after the spicy Recheado. The Malai Tabak Maaz came next. The tandoor cooked lamb chops were deliciously smoky, while the accompaniment of the fragrant mushroom pulao rounded off the dish.

Our meal concluded with a serving of Kahlua Infused Baked Misti Doi. The velvety sweetened curd was topped with boondi, pistachio and figs. This new take on the Bengali favourite was interesting and equally scrumptious. The evening was a unique and well-curated experience and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Rs.2,750++. At Bannerghatta Road

