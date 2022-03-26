Geometry, a new gastropub, offers innovative cocktails, local favourites and classics from across the globe

The past few months have proven that Central Bangalore is no longer where all the action is at. With some of the most important launches in the city being in localities such as JP Nagar, Jayanagar and Koramangala, it seems like smaller neighbourhoods are finding favour with a new crop of restaurateurs. Last week, New BEL Road saw the opening of Geometry, a gastropub that positions itself as a friendly neighbourhood bar.

Boasting exposed brick walls, warm wooden interiors and wide open spaces, this new spot prides itself on its innovative signature cocktails and a menu that features an extensive range of classic bar food. We were welcomed with an array of cocktails at our table, which overlooked the busy road below. First was Juniper Speech — gin, basil, apple cider and soda. Light and well balanced, it’s a good choice for a warm sultry day. Butterfly Theory is one for those who love a colourful visually appealing drink. A mix of vodka, butterfly tea, triple sec, rosemary and ginger, the tea comes in a kettle and is poured into the glass at the table. We enjoyed watching the blue tea change colour to purple as it touched the alcohol. While the drink was a little too sweet for our palate, we loved the combination of flavours.

As we sipped on our drinks, we were first presented with the Wok Tossed Raw Banana Manchurian from the Small Plates section. A great accompaniment to chilled beer, this was as delicious as it was unique. A must-try here is the Geometry Fried Chicken Wings. Batter fried until crispy and golden brown, and dusted with a fragrant spice rub, this was our favourite from the appetisers served to us. Some of the other options we highly recommend are Spicy Chicken and Fennel Dumpling, Ghee Roast Prawn and Anjal Tawa Fry. We also sampled the Garden Veg Special Pizza, which ticked all the boxes. After tucking into a large spread of finger food, we decided to order just one dish for mains. The Thai Green Curry with steamed rice was just what we needed. The aromatic curry, brimming with vegetables such as mushroom, carrot and baby eggplant, was comforting and appetising.

For dessert, we were served Tiramisu and Blueberry Cheesecake. While the cheesecake was delectable, we were a bit more interested in the former, thanks to the coming together of bitter coffee and sweet and velvety mascarpone cream.

Its easy vibe, chic interiors and menu that gives you a fresh and experimental take on familiar flavours, will ensure that this spot will live up to its billing of a friendly neighbourhood bar.

Rs.1,400++ for two. At New BEL Road

