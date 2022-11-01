This Bengaluru bakery introduces Confetti Banana Pudding to their menu

Magnolia Bakery in Bengaluru has introduced a new treat to its menu this month. A playful take on the popular dessert, Confetti Banana Pudding is made of fresh bananas, vanilla pudding, and the bakery’s signature Confetti Cake. To add to the flavour, the dessert is topped off with an enormous amount of rainbow sprinkles.

The baked goodie is available in two sizes and is prepared fresh daily.

₹275++. Available till stock lasts. At Indiranagar, Mahadevapura, and Sarjapur. Details: +919606746364.