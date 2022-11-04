Here's what to expect from newly opened Jammin Goat 3.0, JP Nagar

After the success of its first two outlets in Goa, popular restobar Jamming Goat has now opened its doors in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar. Helmed by chef Sombir Choudhary, the restaurant offers a mix of local favourites and Goan classics, all with a modern twist. Plus, a well curated list of experimental and classic cocktails. “About 70 per cent of the menu is completely new, while the rest are the popular dishes from our Goan

outlets. We wanted to include a larger number of regional delicacies to cater to the locals,” explains the chef, as we settle down and pore over the bar menu.

Our picks from the cocktails are the Not A G&T (gin, sweet vermouth, lime, elderflower soda) and Not A Whisky Sour (whisky, locally made citrus fruit juice). If you’re off alcohol, the mocktail, Grandma Trippin (bergamot and elderflower) is a great choice.

For starters, we are served an array of options that range from Avial Core Paniyaram with Smoked Tomato Chutney and Crab Meat Toast with Tartare Sauce to Tangra Style Smokey Chilli Paneer with Peanut Cracker and Dantu Soppu Ratatouille Poppers with Rasam Dip. The fluffy and light paniyaram, with its filling of the quintessential Kerala dish, avial, and a tangy dipping sauce, is an interesting way to bring two different dishes together — a fusion of South Indian cuisines. The Dantu Soppu poppers, another expression of the chef’s creativity, are must-trys. Made with amaranth leaves, this take on the ratatouille is a delicious combination of textures. Some of our other favourites include the piquant Prawn Pepper Fry with Curd Rice Foam, and Chicken Ghee Roast with Kalathappam.

The menu also has a selection of dim sums and grills. However, we move straight to the main course section after sampling all the starters. Comforting and familiar, the Paneer Lababdar comes first. It is paired with Garlic and Olive Kulcha. Then, we tuck into the Jamming Goat Signature Prawn Curry with Lemon Curry Leaf Rice. The curry is perfectly balanced, with the tangy and spicy notes all perfectly in sync. The unexpected accompaniment of lemon rice works surprisingly well with the curry.

To end the meal, we try the Reconstructed Serradura with Seasonal Fruits. The classic Goan dessert is presented as a cloud of airy and light whipped cream covered in biscuit crumbs, with diced fruits adding bursts of freshness.

Featuring unique dishes and unusual twists which are not easy to find, this spot is perfectly poised to become one of the new favourites in the city.

Rs.2600++ for two. At JP Nagar



Email: rashmirajagopal@newindianexpress.com; Twitter: @rushmeee