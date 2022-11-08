This Bengaluru microbrewery offers beer at Rs 3!

Bengaluru-based microbrewery Fox in the Field is set to celebrate its 3-year anniversary this Wednesday (November 09, 2022). To commemorate the occasion, they will be offering the first pint of beer at just Rs 3. They will also unveil an additional open space of 3500 square feet with a lush green ambience.

The celebration will continue through an extensive spread of dishes like Amar Kosha Pork Chop, Cho Cho Shrimps, Kaffir Lime Ice Cream, Popiah Je, and Tub Tim Krob. The microbrewery will also give a surprise gift to all its guests on the day.

₹3. On November 9. At Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield. Details: 890435361

