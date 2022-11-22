Thanksgiving 2022: Six places offering Thanksgiving-special treats in Bengaluru

An occasion to show gratitude for the blessing of the harvest of the preceding year, Thanksgiving Day is mainly celebrated in countries like Canada and the United States. But like several other festivals from different cultures, Thanksgiving has found its way to be commemorated in Bengaluru as well. And what is a festival if not celebrated with food. This Thanksgiving, Indulge brings to you six best Thanksgiving special treats available in town.

Thanksgiving Special Menu at Hyatt Centric MG Road

Business and leisure hotel Hyatt Centric MG Road has curated an elaborate menu for the occasion. Highlights of the menu includes traditional feasts like Butter-tossed Baby Vegetables, Chipolata Sausages, Cornbread Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Giblet Gravy, Potato Salad Roast, Root Vegetable Salad, Shepherd’s Pie, and Turkey Station. Other popular dishes include Cajun Spiced Grilled Chicken Legs, Chimichanga, Khao Pad, Malaysian Fish Curry, Mee Goreng, and even Indian dishes. Guests can end the meal on a sweet note with a selection of delectable desserts like Basque Cheesecake, Blueberry Jelly, Millefeuille, Prune Tart, Raspberry Opera, and Vanilla Panna Cotta.

₹1,599++ upwards. November 24, 7.30 pm onwards. At Ulsoor. Details: 9591510193

Thanksgiving Dinner at ALBA, JW Marriott Bengaluru

The essence of Thanksgiving lies in having a hearty meal with one’s family. Taking cues, restaurant ALBA at JW Marriott Bengaluru has created a typical spread that will make the dinner truly seem like a home meal. Highlights of the menu include Chicken Stew, Classic Dinner Rolls, Cranberry Dips, Mashed Potatoes, Pumpkin Pie, and Roasted Turkey. One can wash it down with traditional Sparkling Wine.

₹4,500++ (per person) upwards. Till November 24, 7 pm onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road. Details: 8197097765



Thanksgiving Dinner at Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

All-day dining restaurant Lush at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel will also celebrate Thanksgiving with a traditional dinner. Some of the treats include Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Rolls, Mashed Potatoes, Roast Turkey, Turkey Stuffing (with onions and celery), and Pumpkin Pie. The food can pair well with their collection of indigenous cocktails and mocktails.

₹1,999++ (per person). November 24, 7.30 pm onwards. At Race Course Road. Details: 9513944520

Thanksgiving Dinner at Sheraton Grand Hotel Bangalore at Brigade Gateway

The city-based hotel has curated a buffet with sumptuous dishes that reflect the season’s bounty. It will feature favourites like Beer-braised Rabbit, Oven-baked Suckling Pig, and Pumpkin Pie, paired with wine and sangria. Diners can wrap up their meals with delicious desserts such as Apple Pie, Blueberry Pie, Carrot Cake, and much more.

₹2,500++. November 24, 6.30 pm onwards. At Rajajinagar. Details: 9591996926

Thanksgiving Evening at The Aviary, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

Asian cuisine restaurant The Aviary will present a special dinner on Thanksgiving, featuring American delicacies like Apple Pie, Baked Sweet Potato, Maple-glazed Carrots and Brussel, Roast Leg of Lamb, Pecan Nut Tart, Pumpkin Pie, Roast Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Salt-crusted Baked Snapper, Tenderloin Wellington, and Truffle Mashed Potato. Apart from the sumptuous spread, the evening will also have a special performance by a two-piece band.

₹3,150+ + upwards. November 24, 7 pm onwards. At Nandi Hills Road. Details: 8045059999

Thanksgiving Evening at The Creek, The Den Bengaluru

All-day multi-cuisine restaurant, The Creek at The Den will also celebrate Thanksgiving with food and live music. Their special dinner menu will feature classics like Cèpes Roasted Chicken Breast with Béarnaise Sauce, Hou Po Kong, Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes Pie, Pan-seared Sea Bass with Fennel and Roasted Tomatoes Compote, and Roast Turkey with Buttermilk. Make your own Pizza Station and Live Pasta Counter will also be available. To finish off the meal, an array of desserts will be presented, including Apple Pie, Blueberry Cheesecake, Gianduja Caramel Mousse, and Poached Pear Petit Gateaux.

₹1,999++. November 24, 7 pm onwards. At Whitefield. Details: 8071117222

