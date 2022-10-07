Chef Vicky Ratnani gives us an insight into the Italian Californian pop-up at Conrad Bengaluru

In collaboration with celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani, Conrad Bengaluru and Chef Prasad Metrani bring an exclusive menu curated that promises an elevated Italian dining experience. The five-day pop-up is set at Tiamo, the Italian restaurant occupying the third floor of the hotel. This elaborate TIAMO X Vicky Ratnani a la carte menu not only houses Italian Californian dishes but also pays homage to local agro ecology and produce. Chef Vicky tells us more about what to expect.

“The first time I came to Tiamo, it reminded me of a kitchen where I worked nine years ago in San Francisco. The restaurant is stylish and has got a great atmosphere,” he shares. Chef Prasad and Vicky crossed paths seven years ago and have been in touch since then but never got an opportunity to experiment and work together. The duo has finally partnered up to create this limited edition menu that has something for everybody.

Focusing on healthier options, their collaborative pop-up offers a fresh dining concepts inspired by Vicky’s travels and vivid culinary experiences. “We wanted to combine Italian and Californian styles of cuisine using India’s local agricultural produce. Before coming up with the menu, I did a little bit of studying on what ingredients, grains or vegetables we should feature on this menu. Then we thought of including pumpkin, butternut squash, asparagus from Nasik and mushrooms from the local farms here,” the gourmand reveals.

Following the trends, the menu caters to individuals seeking balanced foods and an authentic farm-to-table experience. “Unlike other cities, Bengalureans love their food. People eat out a lot in this city and that makes Bengaluru a great place to experiment with cuisine,” he adds.

We scoured our eyes through the menu and sat down in a serene corner overlooking Ulsoor Lake and the infinity pool to sample some dishes. We tasted the Insalata Mercato (small plates) and Casarecci Pasta Negra and followed them up with the Zucchini, Black Olives, Ricotta Cheese, Caper Berries, Burrata Pizza. We ended the meal on a sweet note with the Zesty Mandarin Italian Tiramisu and Italian Chocolate Custard, Fresh Berry Sauce. Besides veg and non-veg dishes, the menu also features plant-based mock meat dishes for vegans.

