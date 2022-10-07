Head to Dobaraa for Lebanese and Italian classics with a twist

We headed to the newly opened Dobaraa on a Friday afternoon. While we were mesmerised by the decor, a contrast of bright emerald green and ruby red walls with arched windows, our attention shifted to the paintings on the wall behind us. The colourful abstract paintings proved to be conversation starters and as we were discussing their meaning, a couple of mocktails arrived at our table. Both the Lychee Basil Quencher (basil leaves, lychee, lime juice, litchi crust with crushed ice) and Twister (watermelon chunks, lime juice, sugar syrup, jaljeera powder), were refreshing but we enjoyed the former a bit more, thanks to the crushed ice, which made it kind of like a sorbet.

As we were about to finish our mocktails, we were served the Watermelon & Feta salad. Cut into circles with the slices arranged one on top of the other, the salad, though quite a common one was made interesting because of the addition of apple and pineapple cubes.

Watermelon and Feta salad

Next on the table was the Lebanese platter, which comprised beetroot hummus, plain hummus, labneh, baba ghanoush, pita bread and falafel. The plain hummus, with its touch of sourness, kept us going back for more. But we also couldn’t get enough of the falafel, which was crisp and crunchy.

Going strong

We were then presented with a couple of cocktails — Southern Mystery and Purple G&T. The former had a white rum base, and was topped off curry leaf syrup, curry leaves and pineapple. The latter, on the other hand, had a gin base with bluepea tea, lavender syrup, and lime juice. If you’re up for a strong drink, definitely opt for the Southern Mystery. The G&T is apt for those looking for something light and subtle.

Winging it

The cocktails were paired with their Chicken Wings. Served with sweet chilli sauce and sriracha mayo, the chicken wings definitely stole the show. The tanginess of the wings blended perfectly with the sweet chilli sauce, making this the highlight of the meal.

Chicken wings with sweet chilli sauce and sriracha mayo

The wings were followed by the Duck Tacos. Loaded with sour cream, tomato salsa, and corn, the combination of tangy and creamy notes was what we loved about this dish.

We were too full to try their desserts, but we hear that their Bailey’s Dark Chocolate Swirl and Coconut Mousse are worth trying.

This new restaurant in Pheonix Marketcity is worth a visit, not j ust for the food but also to support their

staff, most of whom are physically challenged.

₹1,200++ for two. At Whitefield

alwin@newindianexpress.com

@al_ben_so