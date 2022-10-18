Courtyard by Marriott ORR presents special Sunday brunch featuring North and South Indian cuisines

As the festival season in India kicks off, what better way to celebrate than indulge in the cuisines of this diverse country? Taking cues, The Courtyard by Marriott ORR presents their special Sunday brunch featuring dishes from both the North and the South of India, over the next two Sundays.

On October 16, they will celebrate the cuisines of northern states like UP, Punjab, Kashmir, and Mumbai. The menu will feature dishes like Bebinca, Bahela Karela, Gilawati Kebab, Murgh Kassa, Poda Pitha Macchar Jhol, Rasagulla, Sandesh, select Wazwan dishes, and Zunka Bhakra.

On October 23, the brunch menu will feature South Indian dishes like Appam Stew, Avial, Bissebellbath, Chicken Chettinad, Coorgi Pandi Curry, Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, Kerala Paratha, Malabar Fish Curry, Mysore Masala Dosa, Neer Dosa, Obbattu, Pachi Pulusu, Kesari Bath, Kori Gassi, Pepper Chicken, Puliyodarai, Ragi Mudde with Chicken Korma, Sarva Pindi, and Qubani Ka Meetha.

₹1,999++. On October 16 and 23. At Bellandur. Details: +919513653156.

E-mail: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa