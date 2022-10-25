Maverick & Farmer launches cold brew coffee Maverick Mazagran
The Maverick Mazagran is a cold brew coffee with natural flavours and spiced notes
Coffee roasters Maverick & Farmer recently launched the Maverick Mazagran – a cold brew coffee with natural flavours and spiced notes.
The strong notes of Maverick & Farmer’s new coffee — cold-brewed over 18 hours — are blended with citrus flavours of ginger, orange, lemonade, and lemon zest. This results in a perfectly balanced drink.
₹250++. October 1 onwards. At Maverick & Farmer Coffee, Ulsoor. Details: +919845067233.
