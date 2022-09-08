Why the newly re-opened Smoke House Deli is a must-visit 

Here’s some great news for regulars of Smoke House Deli’s Lavelle Road outlet. The popular restaurant has re-opened its doors after two months, with a new look and a completely new menu apart from a few familiar favourites. Called SHD 2.0, the diner continues to have black, white and red-hued wall murals. The aim is to make it feel like a walk in the park so the hand-drawn murals match the theme too.

Smoked Sangria

Gin up

We dropped by on the day of its opening and were surprised to note that a few of the tables were actually occupied by customers. Picking a seat in a quiet corner, we clicked some pictures of a charming depiction of a cat chasing a ball of yarn on the wall closest to us. We were first served a few cocktails — House Delight (whisky, fresh orange and passion fruit), Tropical Gin Sour (gin-infused blue pea flower, passion fruit and sweet & sour mix) and Smoked Basil Mash (gin, fresh basil, pineapple juice). Of these, our favourite was the House Delight thanks to the tropical flavours.

Artisanal Cheese Paltter

While sipping on our drinks, we were presented with their bread basket, which now comes with a chia flour bread roll, brown butter and caramelised onion butter. As we sampled the bread and butter, we were served an array of appetisers. The Charcuterie Platter featuring smoked Himalayan trout, homemade chicken sausage and smoked pork ribs were accompanied with smoked whisky butter, roasted potato and chive sour cream salad, charred baguette and a selection of dips such as spicy mustard sauce and fermented extra hot sauce. The highlight for us was the trout, whose flavour was enhanced by the smoky notes.

Next, we tried the Whipped Ricotta with Truffle Oil. This was definitely our favourite as the whipped ricotta and mascarpone cream, lightly sweetened, paired perfectly with the earthy truffle oil. For mains, a good option is the Ras El Hanout — a Middle-Eastern-style dish which comprises twice-marinated chicken breast, and finished with pomegranate and chilli sauce. It came with crispy quinoa and herbed rice. The unusual spices and flavours were what we liked about this dish.

Charcuterie board

What’s the scoop

Another new feature is their range of homemade ice creams and we were keen to try some of the flavours. So for dessert, we chose a scoop each of the Orchard Fresh (fig and red wine) and Chill Down Your Spine (dulce de leche). If you like your desserts with a dash of bitterness, definitely go for the former, and the latter is sure to be a favourite with everyone.

While giving itself a new image, Smoke House Deli has also managed to keep its essence intact, and that’s what is bound to keep both their regulars and new visitors interested.

Rs.2,500++ for two. At Lavelle Road

Email: rashmirajagopal@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @rushmeee