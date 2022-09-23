Chefs Rahul Sharma of Araku and Matthew Orlando of Amass, Copenhagen collaborate for a special pop-up

Not many coffee shops take their food as seriously as Araku, so it comes as no surprise that their monthly pop-ups, titled Mash, are fully dedicated to experiments with food, where the rulebook is thrown out the window. Aptly described as a series of hyper seasonal ‘no rules’ tasting menus, Head Chef Rahul Sharma and Chief Advisor Aditi Dugar have put their heads together to create something interesting and unique. This Saturday, the cafe will host the third pop-up in the series — a collaboration with Chef Matthew Orlando of Copenhagen-based Amass and the former chef de cusine of Noma, which has won the number one spot in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list a total of five times.

The first edition, held in July, was a menu inspired by Rahul and Aditi’s recent visit to Paris. Classic French dishes were given an unexpected twist. Diners were treated to dishes such as Carpaccio de Vivaneau (thinly sliced salt-cured snapper brushed with housemade raw mango kosho), Tourteau (their take on a traditional tart with fried soft shell crab smoked with sake mayonnaise and housemade pickles) and the classic Creme Brûlée made with Araku Selection coffee beans (aged with cocoa husk) and topped with crispy kataifi and cocoa husk oil. “We explore various textures and flavour possibilities of produce, and through it we extract the full potential of food,” says Chef Rahul.

The second pop-up saw renowned pastry chef Vinesh Johnny teaming up with Rahul for a menu that paired savoury and sweet notes. The dinner began with Hazelnut Takoyaki with Purple Sweet Potato Ketchup and then progressed to sinful treats such as Miso Brûlée, Fried Chicken with Manjari Chocolate, Duck Breast with Charred Stone Fruits and Poached Cheesecake with Fennel Stewed Apple.

The September menu, which is slated for this Saturday, is a culmination of Rahul and Matthew’s trip to Araku Valley with the aim to explore the organic seasonal produce of the area. The chefs will end their two-day visit at the Mash dinner. One can expect a meal inspired by the flavours and experiences of the chefs’ tour of the valley. “There is no such thing as a byproduct when cooking, only more products to create flavour,” concludes Matthew, whose restaurant, Amass, is known for its use of 90-100 percent organic produce and for reducing waste by 75 percent since it opened in 2013.

Rs.6,500++. September 24, 7 pm. At Indiranagar

