This brand new range of artisanal ice creams at Burma Burma will leave you wanting for more

As the sun blazes down during the summer months, there's nothing quite as refreshing as a delicious scoop of ice cream. While classic flavours never disappoint, we were looking to discover some unconventional ones. So, when we heard that Burma Burma was serving Artisanal Ice Creams, we had to check it out. Enter the wooden red facade into the restaurant on 12th main Indiranagar you will see the newly introduced tubs of ice cream with packaging that’s reminiscent of Vintage Ice Cream Parlours on display. We were there to try their plated counter parts. Pastry Chef Anjali shared that the menu was curated with nostalgia at its core, inspired by experiences, flavours and ingredients that’s been part of their lives since their childhood. Familiar flavours have been combined with the unusual to create ice creams in six rare flavours - Honeycomb & Sweetcorn, Dark Chocolate & Olive Oil, Caramelised Chocolate & Cheese, Pineapple Energee, Avocado & Honey, and Durian Fruit.

Dark Chocolate and Olive Oil

First, we were presented the Avocado and Honey, apparently a bestseller that inspired this menu. Influenced by the popular Avocado milkshakes in Burma, the ice cream is a light and summery, served with Honey Caviar, Avocado Salsa and Coconut fumes. Next, the Pineapple Energee and the nostalgia began to unfold. Churned with a Mumbai kids after school favourite-Urja’s Pineapple flavoured milk, which we got to taste, carried its subtle Pineapple flavour. Served with a Crisp, Brown Butter Crumble, Pineapple Compote, and a warm Upside-down cake, it sings. We were beginning to like it. Then came the artsy Honeycomb & Sweetcorn Ice Cream, but in the avatar of a Popsicle that we’ve grown up with. The flavour awakens the sweet aroma of Corn sold on the streets and warmth of Caramel Popcorn at the movies. All this wrapped in a mellow yellow coating of White Chocolate with shards of Popcorn and Honeycomb. Although at the half-way mark, we were left wanting more.

Durian Fruit

Onto the obscure – Durian, that’s drawn from childhood memories of their co-founder, Ankit Gupta eating this fruit. Presented with Pandan flavoured fumes it lived up to its reputation. You are either going to love or hate its musty flavour. Still curious, we tried the Dark Chocolate & Olive Oil. Made with Callebaut’s 70% Dark Chocolate, and Olive Oil that’s added to the last churn, the pairing consents. Perfect for a mature palette with a playful side, it is served in an ice cream cone giving you the Cornetto feels – chocolate disc, wafer rimmed with Chocolate and Cacao nibs and the classic Chocolate Ganache at the tip. And lastly, Caramelised Chocolate & Cheese. Made with White Chocolate baked in the oven and Basque Cheesecake, yes there’s Cheesecake in the Ice Cream and, served with a Raspberry Gel. The flavour - mild caramel almost Peda like. Our favourites were the Pineapple Energee, Honeycomb and Sweet Corn and Caramelised Chocolate & Cheese.

Caramelised Chocolate & Cheese

All the flavours on the menu are distinct and refined, served with pep they make you connect the dots with the far and familiar. ₹500 onwards. At Indiranagar.

