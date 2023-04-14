Here is an exclusive preview of JW Marriott’s recently renovated restaurant, Uno Izakaya  

Last week, while at Alba, we got a sneak peek of JW Marriott’s newly refurbished restaurant that offers a truly authentic Japanese culinary experience with a modern twist. And in less than seven days, we were back there for an exclusive preview of Uno Izakaya. Furnished with low lighting emitted by glass ball chandeliers, fur-lined chairs, leather-clad sofas and a floor-to-ceiling bar section taking centre stage, the luxurious little place felt like the bustling nightlife of Japan met the contemporary elegance the hotel is known for.

We occupied a cosy corner next to the bar and looked around to spot various female Japanese characters in the sphere-shaped wooden wall portraits that covered most of the restaurant besides predictable geisha wall art. Their menu spans from meticulously crafted small plates to luxurious meats and drinks that promise to transport you straight into the heart of Ginza.

Chop chop

While we were busy ogling at the different dining sections of the restaurant that ranged from a private long-table area to a two-seater opposite the bar and the one we had gotten comfortable at, we were presented with Hakushika Yamada Nishiki Honjozo Sake (this drink is concocted with one of the finest sake rices using a special technique from the Tanba region) in traditional white ochoko (cups) and a sakazuki (flask) along with a plate of Nigiri Salmon with soy sauce. After having had a cup of sake following the Japanese style of drinking the beverage, we grabbed the chic black chopsticks and picked a nigiri, flipped and dipped it in soy and what a delightful start it was.

We were soon brought a plate of Yasai Tempura Maki sushi rolls filled with veg tempura, avocado and crispy tanoki. Deliciously crunchy, these creamy and somewhat buttery rolls fell on the other side of the taste palette to the dish we had before but were delicious in their own way. After our brief conversation with the chef, it was decided that we will sample a couple of more small plates such as the King Salmon Tiradito and Lobster Tempura. The former was a dish where thinly sliced raw salmon was drenched in passion fruit and yellow chilli pepper sauce. So far, this was the star of our night. However, the former, which was plated with lobster shell, wasabi truffle sauce and ponzu dressing did not win our hearts as much because the flavours were a bit experimental for our palette.

Bottoms up

From the large plates section, we opted to sample the Hand-Cut Noodle Bowl that boasted spicy miso broth, enoki, shiitake, bok choy, radish and tofu. We also ordered a couple of more cocktails to savour while we awaited the main course. The groovy music playing in the background kept us engaged and away from our phones, which took us by surprise. Then a glass of Akuma (a tequila-based potion flavoured with passion fruit, lemongrass and kafir lime) made its way to our table. The sweet and sour tropical drink was refreshing and cleansed our palette before we began the next course. The soft noodles and the piquant broth paired so well that within a couple of minutes, everything in the bowl was gone, including the veggies!

Sweet tooth

As we got closer to concluding the meal, we were excited to look at our options for dessert and we were not let down. We went with the Chocolate Star Anise Fondant that was served with miso caramel ice cream and Japanese Cheese Cake along with raspberry shiso sorbet. The centre-filled chocolate cake was a sinful amalgamation of the soft baked batter and the gooey liquid on top but the caramel ice cream did not gel well with the creme de la creme.

Bringing our meal to a close, we quickly took a spoonful of cheesecake and soon realised that it was dry and wasn’t as flavourful as we had expected it to be. The raspberry sorbet plated beside the slice of cheesecake wasn’t as palatable either. Overall, Uno Izakaya offers a luxurious and sophisticated atmosphere that will leave a lasting impression with its indulgent flavours of Japan, thanks to the music, the fine-dining experience with a twist of traditional Japanese cutlery and more…

Meal for two: ₹3,500 onwards. At Vittal Mallaya Road.