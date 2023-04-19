Celebrated chefs Vicky Ratnani, Kavan Kuttappa and more to grace this year's International Curry Week

The taste and aroma of curry have transcended borders, becoming a cherished cuisine worldwide. Its flavours have journeyed across the globe, from the Caribbean to London, Vietnam to Thailand, before returning to its birthplace, India, the cradle of spicy food.

Bira 91 is finally bringing back the much-awaited and highly anticipated International Curry Week to Bengaluru this week, starting today. This third season of the gastronomic extravaganza promises to be a joyous celebration of all things curry, featuring India’s top culinary artists who will pay homage to culture, curries, and taste.

Across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore, the event will take place at premier restaurants, where chefs will craft bespoke curry-themed menus, expertly paired with Rise, India's first premium rice strong lager.

Hosting the event in India's Silicon Valley will be culinary wizards like Vicky Ratnani, Kavan Kuttappa of Naru Noodle Bar, Avinash Martins from Four Seasons, Jatin Mallick of Tres, and Shriya Shetty from Sly Granny. Meanwhile, Petite Pie Shop's Vanshika Bhatia, Mizu's Lakhan Jethani, Impresario’s Gresham, and Salt Water Cafe’s Gresham Fernandes will dazzle the taste buds of curry aficionados in other parts of the country. We speak to the chefs to know more about what they have in store for curry lovers.

How did you come to be a part of International Curry Week?

Vicky: Curry to me isn’t just about one thing. It’s about the spices, the seasons and about the flavourful culture. Every curry has a different definition at every home and I’m thrilled to bring my ingenuity out for the consumers.

Kavan: When all the conditions are met and you have something that you love, is when a dish comes to life. You put it across on a plate and people love it too, that’s when the magic works. I’m looking forward to this one-of-a-kind playful celebration at International Curry Week.

What are your thoughts on the newly launched Bira 91 Rise and how well do you think it goes

with curries.

Vicky: The beer excellent addition to International Curry Week. Designed to elevate the dining experience; it boasts a crisp, refreshing taste and a unique blend of hops and malt that enhance the flavours of curry, making it the perfect pairing for these dishes.

Avinash: As pioneers in the indigenous gastronomic journey of flavorful innovation, it is a flavourful craft beer that when paired with deliciously curated menus celebrates the diversity of Indian cuisine.

Kavan: I believe this beer’s exceptional flavour profile will appeal to adventurous, young beer enthusiasts in India, and it will undoubtedly become a popular addition to the brand's unique lineup of beers. With my exclusive curry menu that combines Kodava traditions and love for ramen, I am excited about the perfect pairing.

What can the foodies expect from you at this event?

Vicky: At International Curry Week, foodies can expect a gastronomic journey unlike any other. The event brings together top chefs from India, to showcase their culinary prowess and love for curry. With a wide array of flavorful beers paired with different types of curries, guests can expect to indulge in a symphony of flavours that excite their taste buds.

Kavan: From traditional to fusion, each dish is set to bring its unique style and perspective to the guests, making it an unforgettable experience for consumers.

Shriya: International Curry Week is a celebration of culture, heritage, and storytelling that provides the guests with an opportunity to learn about the rich history behind each dish. I’m excited to be a part of this event and serve the best of a cultural confluence on a plate.

Give us a sneak peek of a couple of the dishes you are planning to serve at the event.

Shriya: Mangaloreans love their beer and I think beer plus curry is a match made in heaven! I am super excited to have curated a menu and to be a part of the international curry week celebrations.

Avinash: The menu revolves around the word, Curry. A word used by the British which got associated with our cuisine globally. Through the menu, we’ve narrated a story of various connections and relations the curry has taken its influence our cuisine and culture. It also emphasizes the classic pairing of rice beer and curry-based dishes!

Vicky: I like making curries with big joints of meat. There’s a whole ceremonial process in making that. The dish that I plan to serve is like spring and summer, made with the local vegetable Mogri or the Rat’s Tail Radish. Balancing it with a whole burst of flavours, I think it’s going to be quite sexy.

The International Curry Week by Bira 91 begins today at Naru Noodle Bar with Chef Kavan and will continue with Chef Vicky Ratnani at Bira 91 Taproom on April 20th, Chef Shriya Shetty at Sly Granny

on April 28th and conclude with chef Avinash Martins at Four Seasons on April 29th.

