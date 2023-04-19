The fifth edition of Mash by Araku features dishes made from discarded ingredients

Mash by Araku returned with its fifth edition titled ‘The Afterlife’. Mash is an innovative food program that aims at bringing experimental dishes using ingredients that are usually discarded. Head chef Rahul Sharma was the brain behind the dishes that were part of the menu. We decided to check out the menu and be part of the out-of-the-box ideas that the chef brought to the table.

We got started off with Dried Chicken Skin and Fermented Potato Skin Glaze. These were skins from chicken-based dishes that were cooked and dried. After this, they were fried and made into chips and served with a dip. The dish was perfectly flavoured and gave us the best possible start.

Moving on, we were served Charred Peppers and Chewy Celeriac. The charred peppers and trims of celeriac were served together. The dish had a taste that was a mixture of sweet and salty.

Next up was one of our favourites. Fresh Herbs and Butter Milk Emulsion. This delicacy was neither too thick nor too thin. The buttery yet tangy taste came out perfectly. We loved it so much that we were left craving for more.

Next up was Prawn Head Waffle and Prawn Salad. The waffles were made from prawn shells and were served with garlic and chilli prawn salad. The waffle was seasoned with a spice mix made of prawn shells. A fish waffle may sound a bit off but it was worth trying.

Next was our final dish before desserts. Fish Bone Taco. This delicacy was made using fish bones, which were cooked for a long period till they fell apart and then made into tacos. They were served with fish meat cooked al pastor style. The fish curry was on point in terms of flavour and spice. We absolutely loved this dish.

It was time for desserts and we got started off with Reclaimed Citrus Skins Ice Cream and Almond Cake. This dessert was made using peels from citrus. They were dried to make an aromatic powder which was infused into the ice cream. Then we had the Almond Cake, which was delicious and the citrus notes came out perfectly.

Finally, we were served the Banana Skin Leather and Chocolate Mousse. This chocolate-based dessert had dark chocolate mousse with banana skin nectar and leather. It also had cake trim chocolate bars. We couldn’t have asked for a better finish.

Rs 3,500 onwards. At Araku Coffee, Indiranagar.