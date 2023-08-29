Sink your teeth into luscious Berliners at Kaffee Berliner in Bengaluru

Tickle your taste buds with a flavourful dessert experience of soft and puffy Berliners at Kaffee Berliner in Bengaluru. For the uninitiated, Berliner is a traditional German fried doughnut with jam or icing filling. But at Kaffee Berliner, they have given it an innovative twist spoiling you for choice with the fillings. From chocolate and vanilla to meat and veggies, choose the taste of your treat – savoury or sweet. Coupled with an exclusive blend of Liberica coffee, experience a refreshing and delectable confection that would make space for a new favourite on your dessert list!

It was Chef Ranjhitha Yogananda’s passion to bring some unique addition to Bengaluru’s desert scene that emerged from a small cloud kitchen serving Berliners, which quickly garnered a taste preference in the metropolis. Owing to the exponential demand, they expanded and dedicated a separate space making it a delightful experience like no other.

Chef Ranjitha, an expert in desserts, and Chef Pradyumna Harithsa, a flavour wizard, have come together to create these power-packed, fulfilling and delectable treats from their individual culinary prowess. The Berliners infused with the choicest flavours promise to leave you craving for more. Created with meticulous detail to bring extraordinary taste to each bite, they make your dessert dream come true. Talking more about their preparation, Chef Ranjitha Y and Chef Pradyumna Harithsa says, “We believe what sets us apart is our uncanny ability to make our Berliners fluffier than a cloud and bursting with flavours.”

While Berliners are their talking point, no one refuses a good brewed cup of deliciousness. Kaffee Berliner serves a Liberica blend that is exclusively crafted for them; the coffee is originally from Liberia in Africa and is now grown in Far East Asian countries. Take a sip and munch on the fluffy treat, a mouth-watering combination that oozes just the right flavours to get your heart happy. Also, the concept was to introduce a unique German delicacy to India, offering an entirely new product for the Indian palate, says Nischith Kumar, Founder, Ranjitha Food Works Pvt Ltd aka Kaffee Berliner

The team works in small batches with the finest ingredients and also tries experimenting with new flavours to bring only the best to your table.

At 307, 15 cross, 100 Feet Ring Rd, 5th Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru