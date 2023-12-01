Grand Mercure and Suresh Hinduja host a Sindhi-inspired food festival with delectable dishes  

Following the success of the previous editions, chef Suresh Hinduja in collaboration with Grand Mercure at Gopalan Mall brings the fifth edition of Legend of Sindh food festival. “It is the cuisine of my family and ancestors from the banks of the Indus river, one of the oldest civilisation centres. I have chosen these dishes for their unique character over other regional Indian cuisines,” he shares.

This year’s menu boasts regional delicacies with a global twist, to delight the palette of both vegetarians and meat-lovers. That’s not all, we also see the return of the festival’s renowned cocktail Sheila Kijwani (vodka layered with two different blocks of ice, each infused with a different element — sandalwood and lavender) in a new avatar.





The preview at La Utsav, although was organised to be a sit-down diner, began with a round of cocktails and pass-arounds. We sampled Koki Discs with Toppings (lamb) elegantly plated on a tray of sprout seeds and Sanha Pakodas on Stick accompanied with Chatni. Both paired seemingly well with the strong drink. Proceeding to the table, we were welcomed by a shot glass laced with chilli powder, assuming it be alcohol but to our surprise it turned to be essence of drumstick with a base of tomato. Sipping on the beverage, we reminisced this is what pav bhaji in a glass would taste like.

Methi Fish and Sai Bhaji Chatni and 3 Leaf Tempura arrived next. The former was on point but the latter wasn’t as interesting. We also tasted the Dal Pakwan Triangles and Kutiyal Murgh Kebabs, before moving on to Sindhi Murgh Biryani Tarro Mathey — which was simply delicious. But what gave it an edge was the raita.

The dinner came to a close with Thandai Custard and Kesar Pista Kulfi and Falooda — we liked the kulfi and falooda over the custard but both were quite nice. If you are craving some Sindhi flavours after reading this story then you must head to this food festival right away!

INR 1,600 onwards. On till December 3. At La Utsav, Grand Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall, Benniganahalli.



srushti@newindianexpress.com

@Sru_Kulkarni

