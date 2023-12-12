Muro: A tantalising mix of crafted cocktails and comforting cuisine 

The emerging social scene of Bengaluru gets a notch higher with the newest addition of a social club, Muro. Poised to strengthen the foundation and push the boundaries, Muro brings a muted yet refined experience for all visitors. Revolutionising the concept of a social club, Muro aims to redefine boundaries by providing its patrons with their well curated Cantonese Menu, Thai cuisine and a meticulously devised drinks programme with an exclusive cocktail bar.

Talking about it, founder Amit Gowda says, “At Muro, we’re redefining the concept of social clubs by introducing a fresh perspective on the property. Our vision is to leverage cultural capital—promoting the exchange of knowledge and experiences. We are committed to create an atmosphere free from theatrical distractions, allowing our guests to immerse themselves fully in the richness of the cuisine, drinks and the art of conversations.”

The food menu is rooted in Thai and Cantonese preparations with signature dishes like Cheung Fun, Salmon Salad and Crispy Pork Salad. The beverages present distinct flavours and concepts, which have been largely unexplored yet. The ethos guiding the drinks programme emphasizes three principles. The foremost priority is the taste of the beverages. Subsequently, consideration is given to the ingredients and concepts, which should engage the mind. Lastly, the programme aims to enhance the drinks through modernist techniques.

Muro

Reverse Breakfast

Eat your art out

Salmon Krathong Thong

Niharika Raval Founder, Muro

The Good Apple is a bioluminescent libation that tantalises both the visual and gustatory senses. This drink is an easy gin sipper tailored to suit India's warm climate. The process involves subjecting a London Dry Gin to 36 hours of freezing in a blast chiller to achieve the right temperature and then adding clarified green apple juice to it. The end result is a gin cocktail that boasts the flavours of green apple with a fresh, fruity profile, complemented by the addition of fresh Yuzu, cucumber relish, and jasmine, along with a secret ingredient. This concoction is colourless but exhibits a mesmerising glow under black light. The Heat of the Moment is another crafted cocktail that is a picante style spiced drink with an Indian twist. The drink avoids using mainstream chillies like a Jalapeno or red pepper and instead uses a Naga chili that provides a super-spicy, yet nuanced savory, and tobacco like peppery flavour. The Reverse Breakfast Drink at Muro is inspired by a unique concept called 'Reverse Cocktail Pairing,' inspired from Double Chicken Please in New York where you drink what you're supposed to eat and eat what you're supposed to drink. Each drink is meticulously passed through a diverse number of palates; thoroughly analyzed for pH levels, sugar volume and alcohol percentage.

At Muro, the magic begins even before you enter the premises. Inspired by the spellbinding works of celebrated European architect Carlo Scarpa, Muro’s exteriors are built with meticulous and impeccable dedication. With a lush landscape welcoming patrons, there is a sense of green and blissful seclusion from the outside world that pays the perfect ode to Bangalore’s serene lakes. Creating an all-encompassing, dynamic environment that exudes both warmth and enigma. The fusion of timeless nostalgia with Thai cuisine, crafted cocktails, and a profound embrace of Bangalorean culture sets the stage for an immersive, and enriching experience. Establishing an inviting environment that beckons you to return time and again. Each visit unfolds as a treasured experience with the distinctive burgundy and green interiors serving as a backdrop that keeps you yearning for more.

At Onyx Center, Ground Floor, Museum Road, Shantalanagar, Ashoknagar, Bangalore.

Meal for two at Rs 3,600.