Celebrate the season of sweetness with Christmas hampers curated by Bengaluru-based hotels and restaurants

Wrapped meticulously with the intent to evoke feelings of love and pampering, there is something special about Christmas hampers and goodies. Just the sight of freshly baked bread, brownies and cupcakes packed with festive paraphernalia creates a warm and comforting atmosphere.

And if that feeling is something you want to gift your loved ones this year, then check out these seven hampers that we’re really excited about…

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru



Nothing radiates the true spirit of the holiday season better than a Christmas hamper that comes with Stollen Bread, Plum Cake and Gingerbread Cookie. This is exactly what you can expect from hampers curated by JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. We are taking festive treats ranging from Oatmeal Orange Cranberry Cookies, Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge, Mary Berry’s Victorian Cake and also an adorable Chocolate Santa. `3,599 onwards. On Vittal Mallya Road.

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore



During the festive season, even the most ordinary moments feel extraordinary and this year, you can pair that feeling up with Christmas hampers from Hyatt Centric. The Classic Hamper combination includes Christmas staples like the Stollen Bread, Plum Cake and Mince Pie whereas the Elegant Hamper comes with a Granola Jar, a 9-Piece Chocolate Box and much more. `1,500 onwards. At MG Road.

Amiel Gourmet



Fully embrace the merry moments with your loved ones with Amiel Gourmet’s Christmas vegetarian and non-vegetarian hampers featuring festive delicacies like Black Olive Tapenade, Tomato Jam, Green Peppercorn Pork Terrine, Cheese Straws and lots more. Those who are looking for sugary delights can pick the Sweet Hamper filled with Homemade Jam, Chocolate Truffles, Plum Cake and Cinnamon Babka. Pre-order. `1,200 onwards. At Sahakar Nagar.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal



A treasure trove of delightful Christmas goodies, the hampers curated by Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal feature Camembert Cheese, Toblerone Chocolate, Plum Cake, Caramel Financier, Snowman Cookies, Christmas Tree Cookies and lots more. The Merry & Bright: Gourmet Delights Galore hamper also includes Jacob’s Creek Cabernet Sauvignon that will pair perfectly with their artisanal macaroons. `1,999 onwards. At Outer Ring Road.

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield



Recreate the atmosphere of Santa Claus’ mythical home at the North Pole with assorted delights like Pralines, Gingerbread Cookies, Hand-Rolled Truffles, Dundee Cake and much more — available in assorted hampers. One out of the four Christmas hampers also includes scented candles, red wine and festive socks. `1,200 onwards. At Whitefield.

The Kind Roastery & Brewroom



It’s the season of clinking glasses and enjoying baked goodies with friends and family. To elevate your festive celebrations, The Kind Roastery & Brewroom is offering an assorted box of decadent desserts. Available in two different combinations, The Kind’s Bento Box features sweet treats like Brown Butter Giant Cookie, Cherry Compote Vanilla Cake, Guilty Pineapple Upside Down Cake and one of their best-selling treats, the Vanilla Coffee Ganache Cake. `1,800 onwards. At JP Nagar.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel



This year, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel has curated a lavish spread of Christmas goodies. The festive hamper features 16 delicious offerings starting from rich and flavoursome Stollen Bread, Ginger Bread Cookies, Minced Fruit Pie, Flavoured Salt Mill and small nibbles like the Millet Bajra Bites, Jowar & Bajra Super Pops and a homemade pickle jar. `10,000. At Race Course Road.

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

X: @muskankhullar03