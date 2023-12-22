Christmas 2023: 14 special menus across restaurants in Bengaluru to celebrate the yuletide spirit

’Tis that time of the year again when you no longer mind the nip in the air, now that you are just days away from turning to eggnog and yule logs for comfort. Food spots in Bengaluru have whipped up special menus — some limited edition, some not — to ring in this festive spirit. Here is our list of 14 such menus you should definitely check out.

Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort

This resort is leaving no stone unturned to curate the most elaborate meal filled with exotic delicacies. Highlights of the menu include Sherry Amber Chicken Consomme, Oven Roast Mutton Leg on a Greenhouse Bed; and Baked Apple & Red Cabbage with Goat Cheese Crumble. For dessert, you can opt for treats such as French Apple Tart and Strawberry Eclairs.

Meal for two: INR15,000 onwards. December 24. At Doddaballapur Main Road.

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

This hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Ministry of Food is offering brunch and dinner featuring traditional Christmas delicacies like Dundee Cake, Mince Pie, Roast Turkey, Yule log and others. Its Asian and Mediterranean-specialty restaurant Seta is also offering a five-course set dinner menu.

Meal for two: INR 2,700 onwards. December 24, 12.30 pm onwards. At Challaghatta.

Hops Haus Bangalore

This restaurant has rolled out a holiday-special menu, featuring a range of Christmas delicacies. Starters include savoury fare such as Chili Mustard Butterfly Prawns and Winter Couscous Salad, followed by comforting soups such as Curried Pumpkin Soup, while the mains include dishes made of fresh produce such as grilled fish made with the catch of the day. End your meal on a sweet note with delectable desserts such as Minced Pie with Bourbon Sauce Drizzle.

Meal for two: INR 1,400 onwards. On till December 31, 12 pm onwards. At Whitefield and Mekhri Circle.

Ironhill Bengaluru

One of the city’s most popular breweries, Ironhill, launched a new menu with five scrumptious desserts. These include Angel in the Cage (milk cake with a crispy cage), Exotic Fruit Tart (tropical fruit tart filled with white chocolate), New York Cheesecake, Shrikhand Tacos (tulip tacos filled with mango shrikhand) and lastly, to ring in the festive spirit, the classic Yule Log Cake.

Meal for two: INR 600 onwards. 12 pm onwards. At Marathahalli.

Maverick & Farmer Coffee

The artisanal farm-to-cup coffee shop has launched a festive menu called The Christmas Three – a set of three brand-new drinks. The Nutmeg Jam Affogato comes with an all-natural nutmeg fruit preserve as its base flavour. Mulled Coffee Cherry, on the other hand, is made of coffee cascara simmered with mulling spices, orange peel and sun-dried apple. Do not forget to try out the limited edition Christmas Blend Pour-Over, which features warm and fragrant notes of cinnamon and fruit cake and can be enjoyed both hot and iced. Along with these, they also have three Christmas staples — Chicken with Gravy and Christmas Stuffing, Honey-glazed Christmas Ham with Zesty Orange Sauce and Christmas Stuffing Pot Pie with a warm roasted pumpkin sauce.

Meal for two: INR 250 onwards. Ongoing, 8.30 am onwards. At Halasuru.

Paper & Pie

Presenting something unique, Paper & Pie has created a new menu with eight new experimental dishes. These include Avocado Feta and Confit Beetroot on Sourdough Toast, Black Rice and Basil Chicken Bowl, Butter Chicken Quiche, Cottage Cheese Lasagna, Lamb Stew Pie, Mixed Berry and Chia Seed Pudding, Smoked Salmon Benedict and Strawberry & Cream Berliner; to celebrate the season.

Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. 7.30 am onwards. At Indiranagar and Whitefield.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant feast is hosting a Christmas Eve dinner with traditional dishes such as traditional roast turkey accompanied by rich roast gravy, tantalisingly spiced lamb leg fillet, pancetta and berry croquette, artichoke gratin, chipotle-glazed suckling pig, barley-crusted confit pumpkin and complementing desserts such as caramel pie and plum pudding.

Meal for two: INR 2,999 onwards. December 24, 7.30 pm onwards. At Rajajinagar.

One8 Commune

The newly launched restaurant has curated a Christmas brunch where flavours of Christmas meet joyous moments. The brunch features an a la carte menu of Christmas-inspired dishes like Christmas Mac ’n’ Cheese and Chimichurri Prawns. Add to it a complimentary Christmas dessert counter along with a Christmas cocktail menu that features unique ingredients like a house-made ginger blackberry jam, galangal and bubble gum, alongside traditional hot cocoa.

Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. December 24 and 25, 12 pm to 4 pm. At Kasturba Road.

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Embark on a journey of extravagant delights at The Bengaluru Brasserie to celebrate the holiday season. This meticulously crafted pre-Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Eve Brunch features an array of dishes including succulent Turkey specialties, all accompanied by an unlimited buffet and the finest mulled wine.

Meal for two: 1,799 onwards. December 23, 7 pm and December 24, 12.30 pm. At MG Road.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Experience the specially curated Christmas brunch and dinner at Lush. The spread includes delicacies like Wine Poached Seafood Salad, Brussels Sprouts, Pork Vindaloo, Roast Chicken with Cranberry Sauce Baby Vegetables and Gosht Nihari. Follow these up with exotic desserts like Stollen Cake, Dundee Cake, Plum Cake, Strawberry Gateau and Kahlua Tiramisu.

Meal for two: INR 2,200 onwards. December 24 and 25, 1 pm. At Race Course Road.

Lazy Suzy

Celebrate this festive season with friends and family with a set menu from Lazy Suzy that is not just exquisite but traditional too. The Christmas special five-course menu starts with dishes such as the luxurious port wine-infused Chicken Liver Pâté, succulent Grilled Prawn Rechado, the traditional Roast Turkey with pistachio and bread stuffing, buttered vegetables and orange-glazed sweet potato. The feast also includes a dessert platter of the quintessential Pudding Toast with Vanilla Ice Cream among other rich treats.

Meal for two: 1,750 onwards. December 24, 7.30 pm and December 25, 12.15 pm. At Indiranagar.

Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park

The season of spreading joy and sharing happiness is upon us and in the same festive mood, indulge in a culinary odyssey at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park. From creamy eggnog to decadent festive shakes, embark on a culinary adventure that will tantalise your taste buds. Add to it live music and imported beverages and you are sure to have the time of your life.

Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. December 24 and 25, 12.30 pm. At Nagawara.

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore

Featuring culinary delights from across the world, Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore is set to host a brunch on Christmas morning. Highlights of the menu include the traditional Roast Turkey, Smoked Ham, Smoked Chicken and Pineapple Salad and Crab Xec Xec. End your brunch on a sweet note with Christmas Plum Pudding and Yule Log along with a fruity sangria and the quintessential mulled wine. Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. December 25, 12.30 pm onwards. At Domlur. +918041783000.

