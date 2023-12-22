The newly renovated The Biere Club rolls out a Christmas menu curated by chef Shaun Kenworthy

Heading into the holiday season followed by New Year, The Biere Club, recently unveiled a refurbished look now resembling a classic English bar adorned with rich, dark wood interiors. Adding a sprinkle of Christmas magic to the new ambience, Chophouse by The Biere Club introduced a Christmas-inspired menu curated by the celebrated chef Shaun Kenworthy last week. We stopped by the club on a Monday to ring in the holiday season and check-out this iconic craft beer destination that exudes a rustic charm now.

Giving a nod to its looks, we raised a toast and took a sip of their specially crafted Christmas Punch cocktail (a delightful concoction blending orange peel, star anise, black rum and cinnamon). The festive ornaments, fairy lights and beer bottle-turned-candle holders undoubtedly enhanced the dining experience. Diving into the gastronomic journey, the menu is a traditional British holiday feast boasting signature English delights that will transport you to a festive winter wonderland. We began with a duo of starters: The former was Slow-Cooked Chicken Croquettes, a crispy treat filled with juicy chicken, while the latter was Mum’s Bubble and Squeak Fritters — a vegetarian symphony of mashed vegetable bites crowned with Boston pickle, a flavoursome ode to the English tradition.

We also sampled Fresh Figs Baked with Blue Cheese, a harmonious marriage of sweetness and savouriness that paired elegantly with our chosen cocktail. For the mains, we ordered The Roast Turkey, accompanied by roasted roots, cauliflower puree, crispy brilissels and roasting juices and each of these elements on the plate complemented each other perfectly. Equally captivating was the Leek Mushroom & Goat Cheese Strudel, served with slow-roast tomatoes and wilted greens. Creamy strudel met its match in tangy, tender baby spinach leaves and cherry tomatoes.

Our quick Christmas meal concluded with the decadence of Christmas Pudding Flambe, bathed in a hot, buttery brandy sauce and the Whiskey Lemon Flummery Strawberries, garnished with scotch shortbread. Both desserts encapsulated the essence of a traditional British Christmas, leaving us delighted and fully satisfied.

INR 300 onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road.



