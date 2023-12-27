Chose Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE to weave your wedding stories this season

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE sets the stage to celebrate the love stories of their valued guests. With elegant wedding venues, delicious cuisine and a commitment to excellent service, a Four Seasons wedding promises unforgettable memories.

Guests can bring their dream Indian wedding to life in Four Seasons style. The jubilant procession is welcomed through a dedicated arrival entrance, leading to a floral mandap under the sky — the perfect place for a couple to pledge devotion to each other, while celebrating their union with an evening of music, dancing and laughter, surrounded by family and friends.

“Four Seasons is known as a leader in luxury hospitality and its unscripted service from the heart. We realise that a wedding brings together the couple and their families. Our hotel takes immense pride in making each celebration truly extraordinary. No detail is too small and no request is too big,” says Shalabh Arora, Director of Marketing at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru.

Weddings at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Shalabh Arora, Director of Marketing

Savio Fernandes, Director of Food & Beverage

Picture-perfect settings:

The hotel offers many versatile wedding venues that are ideal for all the occasions surrounding the special day, from a festive sangeet to a post-wedding brunch. Guests can host memorable celebrations in one of the hotel’s three magnificent Grand Ballrooms with a capacity of up to a 1000 people, out on the Terrace, or in one of the hotel’s salons. A lovely garden offers a lush, enchanting backdrop for wedding photography.

The indoor and outdoor venues at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru offer the ideal setting for a wedding event, be it a gala or an intimate ceremony. All function spaces are conveniently located on the same floor, allowing for a seamless flow of festivities. Terrace offers sleek counters for live cooking and service, under the skies. The stylish Grand Ballrooms offer sophisticated and spacious interiors which can be divided into smaller venues. Guests can set the stage for their main event with a welcome reception in the dedicated pre-function area or host intimate pre-wedding or wedding ceremonies in the adjacent Nectar or Lotus rooms adjacent to the Grand Ballroom. Tailor-made for indoor-outdoor events the Garden room features floor-to-ceiling windows and direct access to the open-air terrace.

Wedding planning:

Four Seasons wedding specialists work closely with guests to create individually styled events, from the sangeet and mehendi to your wedding vows and honeymoon send-off. “Just tell us what you're dreaming of, and leave the rest to us,” says Arora. From floral arrangements designed just for you to beautiful backdrops for photographs that include serene waterfalls, imposing staircases and lush gardens to relaxing therapies at the hotel’s Infuse Spa, the hotel takes the stress out of wedding planning. Expert in-house make-up and hairstyling services, last minute ironing requests are all efficiently handled inhouse

Delicious cuisine:

At weddings by Four Seasons, every meal receives the importance it deserves. Combining bold flavours with impeccable artistry, the hotel’s chefs present a variety of cuisines including regional Indian specialities, pan-Asian delicacies and international favourites. The hotel is happy to customize a menu to guest’s personal tastes and to reflect their wedding theme. Award-winning restaurants like CUR8 and Far&East, and its beautiful bar Copitas, featuring at No. 38 on the prestigious list of Asia’s Best Bars of 2023 make the hotel an ideal choice for those seeking a memorable celebration.

“This day was written in the stars and the hotel helps you make it everything you’ve wished for,” adds Savio Fernandes, Director of Food & Beverage at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. “Superior linen, cutlery, china and glassware are standard at Four Seasons for any event. But we are happy to assist your wedding specialist to arrange for special patterns, colours or designs,” says Fernandes adding that the hotel is happy to create wedding cakes and more for a wedding celebration.

Offering an unrivalled destination for weddings in Bengaluru, Four Seasons elevates every celebration with its legendary attention to detail.

