ThrivingAt13: NYE 2024 dinners in Bengaluru you must not miss

The easiest way to pure bliss, they say, is food and we fully agree. As we end the year, here are 13 spots across the city to bring in new beginnings in the best way we possibly can — delicious grub!

Aloft Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

The New Year’s Eve dinner at this hotel’s restaurant Nook has an extensive menu. Highlights include Shrimp Scampi with Linguini, where succulent shrimp gracefully intertwine with perfectly cooked linguine. For vegetarian connoisseurs, you can expect treats such as Brown Butter Gnocchi, with a side of crispy sage and mushrooms.

Meal for two: INR 2,999 onwards. December 31, 12.30 pm. At Outer Ring Road.

B Café

This all-day dining restaurant at Shangri-La Bengaluru is hosting a holiday buffet filled with seasonal delicacies to be enjoyed with live entertainment. The extensive menu will feature a diverse array of dishes, live grilling stations, scrumptious desserts and a tastefully curated selection of unlimited beverages.

Meal for two: INR 6,000. December 31, 7 pm onwards. At Palace Road.

Conrad Bengaluru

This hotel’s restaurants Caraway Kitchen, Indian Durbar and Mikusu are offering a dinner buffet that you shouldn’t miss. If you’re planning a romantic evening, opt for Tiamo’s private cabanas that offer relishing meals and serenity, making it the perfect party for two under moonlight with an interactive buffet setup and unlimited beverages.

Meal for two: INR 7,777 onwards. December 31. At Kensington Road.

Courtyard by Marriott Outer Ring Road

This hotel’s multi-cuisine restaurant Momo Café and Kava are offering a buffet menu for dinner on New Year’s Eve. The dinner promises to have delectable fare along with electrifying music.

Meal for two: INR 7,999. December 31, 8 pm onwards. At Outer Ring Road.

Daysie: All Day Casual Bar

Ringing in the celebrations, Daysie has curated a special menu for New Year. The special food and cocktail menu includes continental fare such as Grilled French Chicken Breast and North Pole Pan Seared Salmon along with desserts such as Holiday Honey Panna Cotta and Merry Apple Walnut Cheesecake. Wash them down with the season’s special drinks such as eggnog and mulled wine.

Meal for two: INR 600 onwards. Till January 1, 12 pm onwards. At MG Road.

Hebbal Café

If you are looking for a place to have a pleasant dinner with your family, this should be your go-to choice. The Hebbal Café at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal offers a festive buffet dinner a, along with the choicest soft beverages.

Meal for two: INR 2,999 onwards. December 31, 8 pm onwards. At Outer Ring Road, Hebbal.

Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

The hotel is hosting a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at their Asian and Mediterranean restaurant Seta and the all-day dining multi-cuisine Ministry of Food. You can enjoy poolside dining accompanied by live band performances, while devouring delicacies such as salt-baked fish, rabbit cacciatore, shahi batair (quail), a tantalising array of chaats and a wide selection of delectable desserts.

Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. December 31, 7 pm onwards. At Embassy Golf Links Business Park.

Lush

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel’s all-dining restaurant Lush has curated a festive menu perfect for a candle-lit dinner. Accompanying this will be a live performance by the all-women band, Third Harmony. The lead vocalist Tanushree Saha will be performing retro, classic and contemporary tracks.

Meal for two: INR 9,500 onwards. December 31. For dinner. At Race Course Road.

Marriott Hotel Whitefield

You can start off your New Year Eve at the Whitefield Bar & Grill with delicacies such as baby octopus, lamb chops, tiger prawns and pork belly and roast chicken at the live carving station. Pork enthusiasts can indulge in dishes such as pork frankfurter, pork smoked ham and other options. End your meal on a sweet note with 30 desserts from cuisines across the globe. Apart from an Italian pasta station and Neapolitan-style pizza station, you can also savour exotic Italian and Mediterranean dishes such as imported porchetta and calamari, complemented by classic cocktails, festive mulled wine, eggnog, mimosa and French 75 at Alto Vino. You will also find a New Year special seafood bar paired with signature cocktails.

Meal for two: INR 8,499 onwards. December 31, 8 pm onwards. At Whitefield.

Radisson Blu Outer Ring Road

New Year Eve dinners will be available at every restaurant of the hotel — the pan-Asian restaurant Shao, the pan-European restaurant Europa 360, all-day dining restaurant Melange and the North-Indian restaurant Saffron. Melange is the only restaurant that will have a buffet while the others will have a set menu.

Meal for two: INR 4,400 onwards. December 31, 7 pm onwards. At Outer Ring Road.

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre

The hotel’s restaurants — namely The Feast, The Inazia and The Plunge — are set to showcase a grand buffet featuring an array of dishes, accompanied by champagne, fine wines and refreshing cocktails. The dinner will also feature live cooking stations, a charcuterie station, a seafood bar, grilled meats and seafood.

Meal for two: INR 3,500 onwards. December 31, 7 pm onwards. At Whitefield.

Suzy Q

This restobar has curated a special menu for New Year. Highlights include continental fare such as Wild Mushroom Cannelloni and Smoked Aubergine, Feta Cream and Pepper Sauce along with desserts such as Vanilla Cream Mille-feuille, Rum and Raisin Brownie and Raspberry Santa Nutty Brittle. Dark Spiced Sour and Hot Buttered Rum are among the new cocktails that you must try out.

Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. On till January 1, 12 pm onwards. At Queens Road.

The Leela Palace Bengaluru

If you are in the mood for an extravagant dinner, this hotel offers an extensive spread across their restaurants in the city — Citrus, Jamavar, Le-cirque, Zen and ZLB23 — on New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, you can also enjoy a lavish buffet at Citrus, spend the afternoon listening to live music alongside a delicious meal.

Meal for two: INR 6,500 onwards. December 31. At Old Airport Road.

prattusa@newindianexpress.com

@MallikPrattusa