JW Marriott's Alba introduces new limited-edition pizza menu

JW Marriott's upscale Italian fare and cocktails restaurant Alba introduced La Pizzeria, a limited-edition menu to celebrate the Italian classic. Chef Shobhit Gurjar of Alba let us in on what we can expect from the new range of delicacies.

How did you conceptualise La Pizzeria?

Pizza is a universally loved food and we wanted our patrons to experience this dish at its finest. We have played around with the toppings, bringing in signature flavours from across the world, and presented it as the ultimate soul food.

Can you give us an insight into the different kinds of pizzas that will be served?

The one-of-a-kind pizzas will offer global flavours such as Shish Tawook (Lebanese Lamb Shish kebab), Teriyaki Sea Bass (Japanese sauce), Sambal Prawn (authentic Indonesian spice paste), BBQ Chicken (smoky marination), Paneer Tikka (Indian-style coating) to name just a few.

Besides the pizzas, what else can we expect from the limited-edition menu?

This menu focuses only on Pizzas showcasing innovation in the space. To enhance the experience, one can pair them with some of the best wines from India and other countries. Besides the wood-fired sumptuous hand-tossed pizzas, there will be options for the classic Neapolitan and contemporary New York-style base too.

While at Alba, we sampled a few pizzas and paired them with Golden Sparrow, Italian red wine. We began with Teriyaki Sea Bass and Sambal Prawn. Both pizzas were prepared with a classic Neapolitan-style base and were scrumptious. We also tasted BBQ Chicken pizza, which was definitely the highlight of the evening. A special shout out to the Paneer Tikka; if you are a vegetarian, we recommend you go with this. The spicy notes of the sauce and the soft paneer won us over.

INR 2,400++. Until February 12. At Vittal Mallya Road

Also read: Expect familiar Chinese and Thai favourites at this Asian diner

srushti@newindianexpress.com

@Sru_Kulkarni