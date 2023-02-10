These Bengaluru restaurants are offering special Valentine's Day menus and dinners 

We pick six spots like Tiamo and 10 Speakeasy, that are offering special menus and candle-lit dinners on Valentine's Day:

Cafe Delhi Heights

This new cafe, located at the Forum Rex Walk has introduced a special menu called Love Affair for Valentine’s week. The menu boasts dishes such as Carpaccio of Strawberry, Rocket Leaf and Cherry Tomato with Goat Cheese, Strawberry Bruschetta, Fiery Chicken Wings with Strawberry Yoghurt, Grilled Salmon with Rose Lemon Butter and Cheese and Chocolate fondues. Rs 225 upwards. At Brigade Road



Radisson Blu Outer Ring Road

On the occasion of V-Day, the hotel’s signature malt and cocktail lounge Malties is offering an array of appetisers paired with beverages while their restaurants Shao and Saffron promise a curated candlelight dinner featuring a good mix of pan Asian dishes. Radisson’s Table d’hote menu offers a wide range of soft and premium pours to couples. Rs 4,499++. At Outer Ring Road

Smoke House Deli

The popular deli has curated a romantic evening this Valentine’s Day where you and your loved one can savour a four-course meal along with a glass of Chandon in a cosy candle-lit setting. Expect dishes like soups, salads, pastries and more. Rs 5,000. At all outlets.

10 Speakeasy

Inspired by the Pandya dynasty, the restaurant has designed a seven-course meal that celebrates Southeast Asian cuisines. On offer are Korean Bun Canapés, Sesame & Oorugai Dressing Tteokbokki, Raw Mango Kimchi Rasam and Kavuni Arisi Yaksik. Rs 4,500. At Ashok Nagar



Conrad Bengaluru

Enjoy a romantic dining experience at Caraway Kitchen, which has rolled out a new range of dishes to make your Valentine’s Day a special one. The menu has delicacies such as Meatball Pizza, Brazilian Churrasco, Boti Kebab, Hor Mok Pla and Massamam Curry. Rs 5,000 upwards. At Kensington Road

Daysie: All Day Casual Bar

This recently opened resto-bar has curated a special dessert and cocktail menu. The menu includes specials like Basbousa Baklava and Berry Cheesecake, and cocktails such as Mon Amour, Heartthrob and Sweetheart, all of which are flavoured with passion fruit, raspberries and blueberries. Rs 370++. At MG Road