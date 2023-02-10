This newly opened gastrobar’s theme is centered on the idea of fantasy travel

When we got to know about Litbox, a newly opened space in Whitefield with multiple restaurants, we were keen to check it out. We chose to visit their gastrobar, Dock 66, a place that is designed around the theme of fantasy travel. Everything inside the bar is based on the concept of travel. The tables have inscriptions of maps, such as the Map of Middle-Earth from The Lord of the Rings and the map of Narnia from The Chronicles of Narnia.

We decided to start off our dinner with a couple of cocktails — Thai Massage (gin, mango juice, coconut syrup, and lime juice) and K2K — Kashmir to Kanyakumari (vodka, saffron, sweet lime, lime and sugar). To complement the drinks, we ordered the Hara Bara Kebab and Kerala style Beef Pepper Fry. The former was a dish of potato tikkis made using green peas and spinach and topped off with cashew. It was served with mint chutney. The marinated tenderloin cubes were fried with coconut, curry leaves, green chillies and black pepper. We truly enjoyed both the dishes and especially loved the classic beef fry.

Hara Bara Kebab

Next, we ordered the Andhra Chilly Chicken and Chicken 65. The former, covered in green chillies, was on the spicy side as was the latter — deep fried chicken, tossed in a curd marinade and stirfried with red chillies.

For main course, we were served a couple of dishes. The first was a classic Kerala dish — Chicken Stew with Appams. The strong flavour of coconut from the stew left us craving for more. We were served the #Dockit Ambur Biryani next. This speciality from Tamil Nadu, was served with kathirikai salan (brinjal curry) and onion raitha. The mutton was well-cooked and fall off the bone.

Andhra Chilli Chicken

We finished our dinner with Mysore Maharaja’s Cheese Cake and Jaggery Brownie. The cheesecake was layered with Mysore Pak and was served with Biscotti sticks. One can also opt for the jaggery brownie, which is a good option if you wish to end the meal on a healthier note. With a unique concept and delicious comfort food, Dock 66 is definitely worth a visit.

₹1,200++ for two. At Whitefield

