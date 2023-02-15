Head to Conservatory for unique culinary experiences

The Conservatory at Courtyard is among a handful of Bengaluru spaces that are changing the way people experience food. Since they opened their doors, the city’s food obsessives have been treated to unique pop-ups and curated meals, from popular Bengaluru chef Gautam Krishnakutty’s Thai Breakfast to Mizu, the popular izakaya from Mumbai.

A few weeks ago, we dropped in for a dinner by Chef Chris from Goa. Having ordered our mango and chilli moonshine, our five-course meal got off to a start with a charcuterie platter, comprising 13 hours-smoked maple espresso bacon, seven hours-smoked tenderloin pastrami with honey mustard, hot smoked mackerel pate (this turned out to be our favourite from the platter ) and the Chilli Bomb and Zarai cheeses from Darima Farms, a cheese manufacturer located in Uttarakhand.

Second course was chicken ballantine. Boasting a stuffing of smoked bacon farce and apricot with a side of green beans and an XO sauce inspired by Goan flavours, it was quite a memorable dish and we finished every last bite. The Smoked beetroot mac and cheese came next. The bright pink hue of the beetroot sure made the dish interesting, but it was also the creamy flavours that won us over.

That was followed by the star of the evening - 18-hours Smoked Brisket with Cauliflower Puree and Mustard Jus. The perfectly cooked brisket had a melt-in-the-mouth texture and was just what we expected.

The dinner concluded with Dark Chocolate and Chana Dal Miso Mousse, which was topped with smoked bacon bits and smoked Maldon sea salt. The addition of chana dal miso was interesting and made a delicious combination, while the bacon and salt served to cut the sweetness.

With a host of unique dinners and experiences planned in the coming weeks, Conservatory is a great space to discover new flavours, meet like-minded people and sign up for an experience that will change the way you eat out.

At The Courtyard, Double Road

