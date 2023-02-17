This new cafe from the capital opens its latest outlet in the city

After successful launches in Delhi -NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Dehradun, Cafe Delhi Heights opened its first Bengaluru outlet last month. We decided to check out the place for dinner on a Friday evening. The restobar has a very cozy vibe with cheery, pastelcoloured theme. As we walked up the stairs to the first floor, we noticed multiple board games placed on the side, such as UNO and Scrabble. We made ourselves comfortable and took note of the paintings on the walls — one of which was of a train entering the Delhi Junction Railway Station.

We started our dinner with a couple of mocktails — No Hangover Mojito and C What I Mean? The former was a virgin mojito and the latter, with apple, pear and cranberry, was like a sangria minus the wine.

C What I mean?

We were served Crispy Potato Wedges to accompany the drinks. Both the mocktails were refreshing and gave the dinner the perfect start. We had heard a lot about their Juicy Lucy Burger, so we decided to go for it. When the dish arrived, we knew we were in for a treat. The lamb patty was topped with cheese and jalapenos. The taste of molten cheese was pronounced in each bite. We enjoyed it thoroughly.

We decided to go for the Monster Chicken Wings next. True to its name, the wings were huge. The moist texture, and tangy and spicy notes made them lipsmacking.

Juicy Lucy Burger

We followed this up with the Chicken Breast Grilled. The dish was served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables such as broccoli, and red and yellow bell peppers. The chicken breast was topped with Rosemary syrup which added to the overall flavour of the dish.

Next, we were served the ISBT Makhani Maggi. A speciality from the streets of Delhi, this delicacy had a very creamy texture. Maggi lovers should definitely try out this dish. Some of their other must tries include CHD Special Khao Suey, Gambas Al Ajillo and Delhi Burger.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Moving on to the desserts, we ordered the Motichoor Laddoo Cheese Cake. Sprinkled with motichoor, a delicacy from North India, this innovative cheesecake was delicious. They also serve other classic desserts like Tiramisu, Chocolate Brownie, and Mud Cake.

If you are looking for a place that serves classic North Indian delicacies along with a range of cuisines including Italian, Thai and American, Cafe Delhi Heights should be on your list.

₹1,200++ for two. At Forum Rex Walk Mall, Brigade Road

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so