Spyk launches the first brewed hard seltzer in Bengaluru

Spyk recently launched India’s first brewed seltzer brand and the all natural, low-calorie, gluten free and naturally flavoured drink found its way into the city recently. We visited Tiamo, the Italian resto bar at Conrad, for a brief interaction with the co-founders of Spyk and a tasting experience of their hard seltzer – Mixed Berry and Original paired with a specially curated lunch.

The mixed berry had flavours of raspberry, blueberry and strawberry while the original had a taste similar to white wine. We enjoyed both the flavours but were more inclined towards the original. To complement the drinks we ordered a bowl of Zuppe — Velvety Chicken and Asparagus with Poached Egg, and Herb Sour Cream. The broth, as expected, was creamy and thick and wonderfully smooth while the chicken pieces were also soft and packed with flavour. The soup as a whole was delicious with the herbal flavours

standing out.

A range of Spyk hard seltzers

Next we were served Young Corn Fed Spatchcock Chicken and this was served along with Garlic Autumn Vegetables, Nutmeg Creamed Spinach and a Merlot Jus. The Spatchcock Chicken was a perfect combination of savoury and spice and the flavour was elevated by the accompanying creamy spinach.

Following this, we changed our pairing to the lime flavoured hard seltzer and while the Original was our favourite, until then, a sip from this new flavour led to a dilemma of sorts. The drink tasted predominantly like Limca but was far less sweet and incredibly smooth. We complimented the drink with Fish Fingers and Paneer Tikka Hariyali. The paneer was deep fried and served with pudina chutney, while the tikka was marinated with mint yogurt and coated with a pudina chutney and cottage cheese. We did find this part of our curated meal, a bit on the spicier side.

B'stilla Au Lait

We were presented with the Viva Mexico that included tacos and nachos. Both were served with refried beans, tomato salsa and sour cream and was followed by our last dish, the B’stilla Au Lait. This Moroccan dessert had a Mediterranean pastry dusted with fried almonds, whipped cream and saffron. It was dipped in pistachio flavoured milk and we relished every bite of it.

We, however, couldn’ t leave without sampling their orange flavoured hard seltzer, which also grabbed our attention and it was equally good. Spyk’s hard seltzer is available in four flavours — Original, Lime, Mixed Berry and Orange but for us, the original and the lime variant were our favourites.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so