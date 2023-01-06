This recently opened brewery promises craft beer along with popular bar snacks

Brother Barley Brewing Company is one of the newest additions to the endless list of breweries in the city. Located in HSR Layout, the place serves European and North Indian cuisines along with their in-house brews. We dropped by for lunch on New Year’s Eve.

We first noticed the blackboard that listed their craft beers. As we made ourselves comfortable in our seats, we were served samples of their craft beers (Shamrock, Sirens of the Sea, Leaping Leprechaun, Butterfly Effect and Puca Parody). After the tasting session, we decided to go with Leaping Leprechaun and Puca Parody. Leaping Leprechaun was a German Pilsner which was brewed from barley malt while Puca Parody was an Apfelwein style beer with a malty taste.

Fish Tikka Punjabi

We ordered Filipino Lumpia and Fish Tikka Punjabi to complement our drinks. The former was a Filipino-style spring roll, while the latter, inspired by the famous Makhan Fish and Chicken Corner restaurant in Amritsar, was a boneless fish marinated in ginger garlic and spiced yoghurt and was cooked in a tandoor.

These were followed by two dishes inspired by Delhi — Mutton Burrah and Paneer Tikka. Cooked in a clay oven, Mutton Burrah were marinated lamb chops made with Indian spices. The latter had cubes of paneer and vegetables, marinated with raw mango and red chilli. Both the dishes were flavourful, but we enjoyed the tangy addition of raw mango in the paneer.

Filipino Lumpia

Our main course started with Andhra Kodi Kura. This chicken curry made using Guntur chilli spice mix and coconut was delicious and piquant. It paired perfectly with steamed rice. Next up, we decided to go with a classic — Pasta Alfredo. The dish was loaded with cheese, and we loved every bite, espcially after the spicy curry. For dessert, we ordered the Japanese Cheesecake with Compote and the Sizzling Brownie with Ice Cream. The soft and fudgy brownie was served with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate syrup while the Japanese cheesecake paired with fruity compote. Our pick was the brownie as it ticked every box.

Currently the only brewery in HSR Layout, Brother Barley is a must visit for their craft beers.

₹2,000++ for two. At HSR Layout

alwin@newindianexpress.com

@al_ben_so