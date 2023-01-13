Long Boat Brewing Co. joins the long list of craft breweries in the city

Long Boat Brewing Co. is yet another entrant into the list of breweries in the city. Located in Marathahalli, the brewery boasts Viking-themed decor and has a large waterfall on its premises. Even though we visited the brewery on a Thursday night, it was jam-packed. We made our way to our table which was just beside the cascading waterfall. Our dinner began with samples of their craft beers — Sundowner and Naught Zero IPA. The former had flavours of grapefruit and orange and a fruity aroma while the latter had notes of grapefruit and pineapple.

While we sipped on the beer, two appetisers were brought to our table — Jaitooni Paneer Tikka and Tandoori Pomfret. Cooked in a clay oven, the paneer tikka was stuffed with olive and cheese and marinated in yellow tandoori masala. The Tandoori Pomfret, made using malt vinegar, ginger, garlic, lemon juice, and garam masala, was flavourful and spicy. We truly enjoyed the two dishes and savoured every bite.

Tandoori Pomfret

Next up, we were served three cocktails. Aqua di Roja (a mix of lychee and vodka with toasted sesame seeds), Scandinavian Skies (a gin-based drink with fresh coriander and passion fruit), and Viking Elixir (floral honey water with gin and lime). All three drinks were refreshing.

To complement the drinks, weordered LBB Chicken Tikka and Crispy Lotus Stem. The Chicken Tikka was marinated in red tandoori masala and cooked in a clay oven. The dish was served in a bowl filled with hot charcoal for added smokiness. The Crispy Lotus Stem, flavoured with chilli and coriander sauce, was delicious too.

LBB Chicken Tikka

Shifting our focus to the main course, we ordered the Thai Red Curry along with Jasmine Rice. The creamy and coconutty curry was one of our favourites. Our dinner came to a close with Ferrero Rocher Entremet. An almond financier with hazelnut mousse and gianduja, this one is a must-try.

Multiple factors make Longboat a must-visit, from the decor to the craft beers, and Asian food.

₹2,500++ for two. At Marathahalli

