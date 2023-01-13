The newly opened Prequel offers movie-themed cocktails and a  global menu

It was a Friday evening when we drove to Prequel, the newest bar in Hebbal, so we were drained by the cacophonic traffic by the time we reached. However, as soon as we walked through the doors of this all-day diner, our spirits were revived. Located on the first level of Umiya Velociti, the chic restaurant, playing popular English music, was decorated with beautiful paper lamps and live plants.

We chose a cosy couch by the window and settled in. We marvelled at the stunning sunset

before going through the menu that features cuisines like Indian, Italian and Asian. On the mixologist’s recommendation, we ordered two cocktails. When Annabelle (a skull-shaped glass filled with a red potion made from dry gin, raspberry jam, citrus, vermouth and vegan foam) and X Men — First Class (an elegant ribbed glass containing a black drink concocted from whiskey, orgeat, cherry bitters, edible activated charcoal and topped with smoked rosemary) arrived at our table, we knew we were off to a promising start. Inspired by the movies of the same name, both the drinks in accordance with their respective themes were refreshing, fruity and sweet.

We kicked off our meal with the bar’s crowd favourites — Ebi Maki and Cheese Chilli Kulcha Bombs. Filled with prawn, avocado and cheese, the Ebi Maki sushi rolls topped with sesame seeds and

shichimi togarashi were fresh and slightly sweet. While the scrumptious and buttery kulcha bombs loaded with cheese were garnished with garlic and pickled onion.

We paired our last appetiser with two more cocktails. We first sampled Prequel Signature Chicken Ghee Roast, the Mangalorean favourite where chicken is marinated in roasted spices, ghee and curry leaves. We savoured the tangy and piquant flavours of the chicken with Tokyo Drift (vodka, vermouth bianco, infused with star anise and kiwi soda) and Secrets of Dumbledore (cold brew coffee infused with hazelnut, gin and tonic).

Before moving on to the main course, we tucked into the Spinach & Ricotta with Slow Roast Tomato pizza. The hand-tossed pan crust pizza came with pesto sauce on the side, which served as a dip for the fluffy crust. From the large plates section of the menu, we opted for Lamb Shank Nihari with Lachha Paratha. The lamb, slow-cooked in a silky smooth gravy topped with cream, was an absolute delight.

The meal came to a close with the Deconstructed Black Forest With Caramelised Nuts. We loved every bite of the cake, which was en-closed in a chocolate dome topped with hot chocolate sauce — the

highlight of our dinner. If you enjoy delectable desserts and quirky cocktails, Prequel should definitely be on your list of bars to visit.

Rs 2,500++ for two. At Hebbal