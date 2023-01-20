Head to this bar for a mix of cuisines from Korean to Turkish and more

Looking for a new place to hangout with your friends? Skyline Rooftop Bar and Kitchen, a newly opened restobar in the city, promises to be a great catch up spot for a much-needed break. Serving signature cocktails, lipsmacking Asian delicacies and desserts, the place has something for everyone.

We started off our dinner with a couple of their signature cocktails — The Legacy of Herbs (gin, basil, chai agave, pineapple soda) and Seven Glasses (vodka, litchi juice, tropical bitters, and gold glitters). If you are looking for a strong drink, go for the latter.

Seven Glasses

While we sipped on our cocktails, we were served two appetisers — Crispy Lotus Root and Harissa Chicken Kebab. The former was tossed in honey chilli garlic sauce while the latter was cooked with hot chilli pepper paste. The lotus root had a sweet tangy taste while the kebab was a bit spicy. It is safe to say that both the dishes were good accompaniments to the drinks.

Next we ordered Crispy Potato Skin and Korean Fried Chicken Wings. The thin potato skins were fried until golden brown and served with garlic aioli, parmesan cheese and coriander. The deep fried chicken wings were coated with Gochujang sauce — a sweet and spicy dish that was absolutely delicious.

Korean Fired Chicken Wings

For the main course, we ordered the Korean Ground Chicken Bowl. The dish included jasmine rice, minced chicken, kimchi salad, egg sunny side up and, strangely, a side of papad for some crunch. While this is a classic combination, we found the dish to be predominantly salty, and moved on to dessert.

For dessert, we tried the Double Chocolate Brownie — two brownies topped with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream. It was the perfect end to our dinner.

Double Chocolate Brownie

We look forward to another visit to try out more of their signature cocktails and dishes from their extensive menu.

₹1,400++ for two. At Marathahalli

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so