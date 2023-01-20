This cowboy-themed brewery boasts dishes like Revolver Pachos and Torpedo Prawns

Inspired by America's wild west, Gold Rush Brews, a pet-friendly microbrewery designed to look like a cattle town, recently opened its doors in the city. Offering cuisines like Indian, Italian, Asian, and American, this cowboy-themed open-air restaurant is dotted with cowboy hats, barrels and vintage cars.

We chose to dine at the ‘Rider’s Club’ section of the restaurant, which boasts swing tables. We began our dinner with their sample beer set of four — Hefeweizen (a German-style wheat beer), Belgian Tripel (a strong dry pale ale), American Pale Ale (amber-coloured beer with a hint of fruity and floral notes) and Irish Red Ale (Irish beer crafted from caramel and roasted malt). We loved the Irish Red Ale, thanks to the toffee-like sweetness.

Revolver Pachos

For starters, we ordered Revolver Pachos and Torpedo Prawns. The former is a potato papad topped with melted cheese sauce, guacamole and salsa, while the latter is prawns coated with Thai chilli sauce and wrapped with shredded rice sheets. Both were spot on and made for great accompaniments to the beer.

Soon, another appetiser, Black Bean Mushroom Money Bags, made its way to our table — a crispy and pungent dish where chilli, black beans and mushrooms are wrapped in money bag-shaped spring roll sheets and fried. We followed these up with Parsley Crusted Crumb Fried Fish. The fillets of tilapia fish served with honey mustard sauce were so delectable that there were no leftovers.

Koyla Butter Chicken

We opted for Koyla Butter Chicken with garlic kulcha from the ‘Indigenous’ section of their menu for main course. The dish of boneless chicken pieces roasted in a clay pot and cooked in creamy tomato gravy were smokey and spicy with a hint of sweetness.

Our dessert for the evening was Elaneer Payasam and we couldn’t think of a better way to end the meal. The tender coconut payasam topped with coconut foam and dehydrated coconut crisps was creamy, sweet and melted in our mouths.

Elaneer Payasam

The scrumptious dishes and the refreshing craft brews coupled with the ‘cattle town’ setting will keep us coming back to this brewery located in KR Puram.

Rs 1,800++ for two. At Old Madras Road



