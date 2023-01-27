Candles Brewhouse promises an aerial view of the city, refreshing brews and world cuisine

Located on the 14th floor of RMZ Azure in Bellary Road, Candles Brewhouse is the latest brewery to open its doors in Bengaluru. Boasting an extensive range of cuisines from Italian and European to American and North Indian, the space is definied by two imposing Greek sculptures.

Our lunch started with samples of five of their craft beers — Pilsner, Stout, Juicy Pale Ale, Belgian Wit, and Belgian Tripel. The brewery will also be serving Raspberry Ale soon.

A range of the craft beers

To complement the beer samples, we were served a range of delicacies, some of which were specially curated for us. We started with Roman Eye, a rectangular piece of lavash bread served with red bean hummus and ezme. This was followed up with African Trade and Surf And Turf Ala Venice. The former was chicken skewers coated with peanut crumbs while the latter was bacon wrapped prawns served with chimichurri. Both the dishes were flavourful and we couldn’t wait to see what was next.

Next, we were served Baked Brie with Chilli Honey. This delicacy is not part of the menu and was specially curated. The brie was wrapped in puff pastry and topped with chilli honey. This dish was our favourite. The perfect blend of spice and sweetness is what got our vote.

Pick Me Up

Our lunch came to a close with Pick Me Up, their version of tiramisu. The dish, topped with whipped cream and with a strong kick of coffee, was a fitting finish.

If you are looking for a place for great food and craft beer along with an aerial view of the city, this place is a must-try.

₹2,500++ for two. At Hebbal

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so