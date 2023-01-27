Tiamo’s new menu offers Italian dishes made with local produce

Tiamo, the poolside restaurant at Conrad, recently launched a new menu with a focus on traditional Italian and Mediterranean food made using locally sourced ingredients and modern techniques. The launch also marks the hotel’s fifth year in Bengaluru, so we paid them a visit to check out the new offerings.

We sipped on a refreshing red wine sangria, while waiting for our appetisers to arrive. The Signature Figizia (fresh caramelised figs, black garlic drizzle, burrata cheese and rocket leaves) and the Dajaj Hara Kebab (chargrilled chicken marinated in harissa sauce) were our picks and both were on point. Then we sampled the Flambeed Grilled Tiger Prawns in a lobster bisque reduction, with pea and mint puree, and buttered vegetables. The prawns were smoky and fresh, and the puree was just the right accompaniment to add some complex flavour without overpowering the protein.

While we skipped dessert, we hear that the Italian Chocolate Custard (chocolate flavoured caramel custard), Fresh Berry Sauce is a great option.

The elaborate menu also features burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, pasta, risotto and a host of other dishes, including a section dedicated to mushroom-based delicacies.

Thanks to the extensive line up of dishes and the use of fresh local ingredients, the new menu has something for everyone and is bound to be a hit.

Rs.3,000++ for two. At Ulsoor

Email: rashmirajagopal@newindianexpress.com; Twitter: @rushmeee