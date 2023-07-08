The second anniversary menu at SuzyQ impresses with interesting takes on classics

We’ve never been disappointed by SuzyQ and that should be enough of a clue as to how much we adore this multi-cuisine restaurant that incidentally is right beside our office. Trust us though, that isn’t why we love it so much. When we heard last week that the establishment was releasing a new menu to celebrate its second anniversary, we wasted no time in booking a tasting table and we were there promptly on Monday afternoon to be wowed by what they had on offer.

While the menu is pretty extensive even for a anniversary special, we decided to choose a few dishes and drinks and once we began, we were quite happy about that decision — the choice is too much! As we took in the Frida Kahlo-esque vibes and let the siesta slowly seep into our skin, we were served the first few starters and that was quite a spread in itself. Starting with an Avocado Salad, which to be honest was the only disappointing dish on the menu, we quickly moved to greener pastures and dug into some Yakitori Skewers and Duck Tikka.

Duck Tikka

Prawn Dim Sum

Squid Sukka

The skewers were on point but a bit too savoury, which strangely worked at 3 pm on a Monday afternoon, while the tikka was far too ‘galouti’ for our tastes, but we’re sure it’ll have quite the fan following in no time. Maybe, it was the salt and sugar craving that week beginnings usually bring, but we devoured the plate in no time! We were then served a Prawn Dim Sum and a delicious Squid Sukka. We personally loved the sukka masala so much, that we ended up pairing it with everything else on the table and the dim sums were good too. We washed all this down with a Love Booth — a sweet gin and tonic with cucumber, lime juice, grenadine and moschino cherry — and it was definitely a great choice, complementing every flavour we encountered.

Apricot Seekh Kebab

Rice Cheesecake

Gulab Jamun Flance

Pretty full already, we chose to then tread wisely as we wanted to ensure that we tried everything that stood out in this new menu. Our eyes fell on the Walnut Pesto Fusilli and the Gambas Tortellini and we also asked for a serving of the Apricot Seekh Kebab. This trio was heady, rich, indulgent and worked wonders as our main course and perfectly led up to the grand finale — our desserts — Rice Cheesecake and a. The flance is a unique dessert with a hard chocolate exterior filled with a gulab jamun pastry; while the cheesecake is silky, buttery and creamy and astonishingly, rice-based. We wiped our plates clean as we alternated between sips of Fragrance of Love — a gin and tonic with gondhoraj lime and elderflower — and piping hot gulps of a cappuccino as we slobbered ourselves silly over these indulgent desserts. What a meal!

Meal for two: INR 1,400 onwards. At Queens Road.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal