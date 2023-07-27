Bengaluru gets a new socialising space: The Scene opens its door with crafted culinary delights

While the city weather is romanticized enough, partake in the open outdoors, assimilating with crafted culinary delights at The Scene in JP Nagar. The new all-day alfresco craft kitchen and bar brings a charming blend of natural elements with contemporary interiors. Made with an idea to conserve the huge 30-year-old trees around, the place wonderfully adds rustic touches while offering a flavourful menu of intercontinental and multicultural cuisine.

The Scene’s serene ambience will relax your senses instantly. It has a naturally cooling atmosphere amidst a vaulted high ceiling with mezzanine space. You can enjoy the landscaped gardens and water bodies as trained chefs stir up innovative dishes to tantalize your taste buds. The ambience as well as the menu is an amalgamation of tradition and modernity. When dining at The Scene, you are part of an experience that goes beyond good food; it’s a place where you will be able to craft memories of heartfelt conversations, share laughter, and ring in special celebrations.

The Scene at JP Nagar, Bengaluru

The menu features a wide range of continental and multicultural cuisine guaranteeing the use of the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients to make your dish healthy and delicious in equal measure. Using authentic recipes, their trained oriental chefs have reinvented the classics with modern plating techniques. You won’t be able to help but pull your phones out to capture the presentation they bring to the table. The experience only extends further as the burst of flavours suffuses your taste buds. The chef-led restaurant has devoted enough time to curate the dishes infusing textures and flavours. And the cocktails imitate the tropical vibe of the place and its surroundings.

The staff will happily explain the menu, and the in-house specialties, and guarantee the dishes are made with the choicest of ingredients.

The Scene aims to provide a socialising space for anyone to come, relax, enjoy good food, spend quality time and make it worthwhile. It is the perfect place if you want to work with a view while sipping some refreshing cocktails. The ambient music playing in the background could be just the melody one needs while tapping away on their keyboard. The excellent installations could also entice an art lover into staying a bit longer.

If you are looking for a hangout place around the tech parks in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar, The Scene is quite the spot.

773, Outer Ring Road, 15th Cross Rd, 1st Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesceneblr/