Old is gold: Café Delhi Heights offers champion delicacies on prices from 2011

Founded in 2011, Café Delhi Heights has managed to become the spot serving innovative Indian plates for 12 long years. From Mumbaiya-style Wada Pav to burgers inspired by Delhi’s gastronomic history, the all-day café is known to give a contemporary flair to regional flavours. They enter their thirteenth year of serving the foodie community and to mark the occasion, they are offering their championing delicacies like Country Style Crunchy Cottage Cheese Chilli, Paneer Tikka Kathi Roll, Rajasthani Laal Maas and more at prices from 2011 when they were first launched.

We decided to check out the archival menu on a random Monday afternoon. Housed in Forum Rex Mall, the casual café boosts a cosy setup with an open beverage station and a seethrough kitchen that let us in on fun rituals followed by the chefs; like the one where they ring a bell when the food is ready to be served to customers.

Mumbaiya Wada Pav

Prior to trying out the dishes from the archive menu, we treated ourselves to Wild Mango Lassi which was refreshing and just perfect to keep the soaring temperature outside in check. We first tasted the Mumbaiya Wada Pav which was served with mint chutney. A perfect balance between spice and savoury, this popular street favourite instantly transported us to the city of dreams and made us crave some more. But we decided to bargain this craving for a plate full of Grilled Chicken Breast served with sautéed vegetables, mashed potatoes and black pepper sauce. Garnished with dried rosemary leaves and other essential herbs, this delicacy is as healthy and wholesome as it gets.

Grilled Chicken Breast

We stuffed our faces with it till the last bite, something we instantly regretted as soon as we saw the circumference of the café’s beloved and much-hyped Juicy Lucy Burger. Having sold close to 5,73,011 Juicy Lucy Burgers as per the last count, Café Delhi Heights takes a lot of pride in this Indianized version of a Minneapolis staple and our visit would have been incomplete without trying it out. Long story short, it lives up to its name.

Juicy Lucy Burger

With cheese packed inside a lamb patty, between two sesame seed buns with a pile of onions, tomatoes and lettuce, this delicacy is worth overindulging in. As we finished the burger (partially) with a bowl full of potato wedges on the side, we decided to skip the sweet treats although we did want to check out their dessert of the day. Maybe, we’ll do that next time?

Meal for two: `1,200 onwards. At Brigade Road. Archive Menu on till June 15.

