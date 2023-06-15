Santé Spa Cuisine unveils the new Summer Manifest Menu that boasts salads, sundaes and more  

As rains wash the summer heat, there’s no better time to indulge in a delightful culinary journey that embraces the essence of the bygone season. Santé Spa Cuisine has unveiled its highly anticipated new Summer Manifest Menu boasting several wholesome vegetarian and vegan offerings ranging from refreshing salads and innovative waffles to creamy sundaes. We arrive at their Indiranagar outlet to sample their bounty of new interesting delicacies.

We walk over to our favourite spot next to the window overlooking a leafy patio decorated with fairy lights and origami birds and settle down. As always, we begin the supper with a glass of merlot when the first dish of the evening, Quinoa Mango Tobbouleh, makes its way to our table. On the plate is a tangy parsley salad and quinoa, topped with slices of fresh ripe mangoes. This refreshing and nutritious combination adds a touch of sweetness and juiciness to every bite, perfectly complementing the overall flavour profile of the earthy quinoa.

Jowar Waffles & Potato Wedges

Next, a couple of dishes, Moong Dal Dahi Wada (mini steamed moong wadas dipped in curd loaded with several chaat spices) and Jowar Waffles & Potato Wedges served with barbecued pulled mushrooms and fresh pomegranate are presented. The former is a bowl filled with dahi wadas, sprinkled with a medley of chaat spices, which offers a tangy surprise with each bite. However, the moong wadas are a little undercooked. The latter features a unique twist on traditional waffles that combines the nutty and wholesome flavours of jowar with the comforting familiarity of potato wedges and smoky mushrooms.

Mango Tulsi Sundae

On spotting a South Indian delicacy, we opt to sample a small portion of Mango Menaskai. A Mangaluru speciality curry with small ghee-basted ragi mudde balls arrives at the table. Although the ragi mudde failed to impress us, the sweet and spicy mango curry made up for it. Before we wrap up the meal, we pick a dessert from the new menu, Jamun Sorbet, garnished with fresh, air-dried fruits and soaked nuts. What a fitting end to this meal this captivating purple-hued-sweet treat made! We’re definitely going back for more.

₹220 onwards. At Domlur.