Experience the flavours of this South Indian cuisine at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

One of the most loved cuisines in South India is Chettinad cuisine. To share that joy of having authentic Chettinad delicacies, Momo Café in Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road decided to curate Flavours of Chettinad, a food festival featuring delicacies from Tamil Nadu’s Chettinad region.

We were greeted with a Neer Moru, a spiced buttermilk made using fresh curd, green chillies, ginger and curry leaves. It was very refreshing and was served in a kulhad. We followed that up with a Kozhi Charu (chicken soup) and this rasam-like soup was a bit spicy but flavourful at the same time. Following this, we were served an array of starters. These included Capsicum Bajji, Yam Finger Chips, Chicken 65, Kothamalli Eral Fry (coriander prawn fry), Mutton Sukka and Fish Fry. The bajji, which is mostly a tea time snack, worked quite well as a starter and we can safely say that the Yam Finger Chips stole the show when it came to the appetisers.

Yam Finger Chips

The starters set the bar really high for us and we expected the same from the main course, as well. The spread included Chicken Biryani, Meen Kolambu, Varutha Aracha Kozhi Kolambu, Vegetable Korma, Keerai Kootu, Sambar, Tomato Rasam and steamed basmati rice. Our favourite part of the meal was the keerai kootu, meen kolambu and sambar. We wrapped up with an Ilaneer Payasam (tender coconut payasam) in a kulhad and let’s just say we couldn’t have asked for a better ending.

INR 1,999 onwards. At Bellandur.

