From salads to main course, this food festival has an element of seafood in every dish

If you love seafood, this food festival at Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks is where you need to be. Slated to take place every Wednesday, this special festival menu is the perfect opportunity to try out some lip-smacking seafood delicacies along with some experimental dishes too.

Our dinner got off to a good start with two salads — Nicoise (Italian seafood salad) and Shrimp Cocktail. The former is a French salad with tuna, tomatoes, potatoes and green beans while the latter had shelled prawns in cocktail sauce. We followed them up with some non-veg and veg starters and they were a good way to second the delicious salads. For non-veg, we chose to go with Barbecued Chicken Finger, Chilli Fish and Gosht Seekh Kebab while for veg we had a Honey Chilli Baby Corn. The baby corn had to be our favourite out of the lot, which was generally delicious.

Crab Masala

It was time to dig into the main course as we eagerly awaited the much-touted Seafood Biryani. We paired it with a raita and some Chicken in a Guilin Chilli Sauce. The rice was aromatic and was packed with prawns and boneless fish. It paired really well with the raita. We also had some Hungarian Buff Goulash and the first bite revealed why it was a much loved dish.

With such a good main course, our expectations from the desserts were pretty high and we weren’t disappointed. We chose to go with Red Velvet Pastry, Orange Terrine, Caramel Pudding and a Chocolate Ice-Cream. There were a lot of options, so we tried a bit of everything. Ask us and we would say the chocolate ice-cream was the best.

INR 2,699 onwards. At Embassy GolfLinks Business Park.

