Savour delicacies from the tropical country at this ongoing food festival at Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Thai cuisine is one of the most sought-after cuisines in the city and every Thai culinary experience is an absolutely different one. So, this ongoing Thai food festival was something we were eagerly looking forward to. From starters like Gai Ob Takai (roasted chicken with lemongrass) and Taohoo Thod Kub Namjimtua (deep fried tofu with peanut sauce) to main course delicacies such as Massamun Kea (lamb massamun curry) and Keang Kiewwan Mun (paneer yellow curry), there were an array of mouthwatering dishes to try. Being hosted at The Square, Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road’s global cuisine restaurant, we started off our dinner with some appetisers. There was a lot to choose from so we decided to savour just a few of them. We tried the Peak Gai Thod (crispy chicken wings), Muek Thod Kratiempriktai (deep fried squid with garlic and pepper) and the Taohoo Thod kub Namjimtua. It would be fair to say that all the appetisers lived up to our expectations as we even thought of ordering a second round (mainly because of the chicken wings). We chose to skip the soups because it was a sultry evening but we heard other guests rave about them.

Pad Thai

Following a good start with the appetisers, our focus shifted to the main course. Once again, we were left with the decision to choose from the range of options. There was Jasmine Rice, so we decided to make a couple of rounds with dishes paired with it. We started with the Massamun Kea and Kaeng Hang-lay Moo (pork belly curry) and fell in love with the flavours and spiciness in both dishes. Fully satisfied, we paired our second round of rice, but this time with a Keang Kiewwan Mun and a Keang Kiewwan Gai (chicken green curry).

Mango Sticky Rice

After that heavy meal , we wrapped up with desserts which were aplenty. We tried three of them — Banh Gan (coconut cream caramel), Five Spices Pot De Creme and Mango & Sticky Rice. We were most excited by the mango with sticky rice and this much loved dessert definitely lived up to our expectations.

INR 1,999 onwards. On till June 18. At Bellandur.

