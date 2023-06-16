With fun, fine dining and maybe some wine, treat your dad like the king he is, on this Father’s Day

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach and your dad is no exception! This Father’s Day, take him out to enjoy the meal he so absolutely deserves, with our list of menus from across restaurants that are crafted specially to cater to the man of the day!

Hyatt Centric MG Road

Embrace a diverse selection of salads with locally sourced ingredients. Indulge in Indian favorites like Paani Puri and Chole Kulche to global treats like an antipasti and a mezze menu. You have the option to devour grills by the poolside, as well. Wash them down with an array of limitless premium beverages crafted to complement the day’s flavours and end the meal with delightful desserts like Mirchi Ka Halwa, Mango Cheese and Lemon Bars. There will be gluten-free and sugarfree options as well. INR 3,000 onwards. At MG Road.

Maverick & Farmer x Amiel Gourmet

This collaboration between the artisanal farm-to-hand coffee brand and the modern French cuisine brand brings to you an exquisite Father’s Day-themed breakfast pop-up. he session will feature classic French delicacies curated by chef Amiel Guerin. Bring your father to Maverick & Farmer for a one-of-a-kind experience. INR 1,500 onwards. At Ulsoor.

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru — Brigade Gateway

Let your dad have the meal of his choice with interactive cooking stations, featuring chef

demonstrations and a cupcake-making activity. Enjoy a variety of cuisines — from exotic delicacies like bruschetta and gnocchi to Indian classics like Dal Makhani and Homely Chicken — along with some specials of the day. With a classic cocktail bar, live music and a special takeaway gift for your dad, this brunch will definitely be memorable for him. INR 2,600 onwards. At Rajajinagar.

Chowman

With a vast Chinese cuisine to choose from, treat your father to a feast fit for a king at Chowman! The day’s specials will feature Wine & Crab Meat Soup, Konjee Crispy Three Treasure Mushroom, Shanghai-style Meifoon and Stir-fried Lamb with Assorted Vegetables. Carefully curated meals from the special Father’s Day combo will also be available. INR 999 onwards. Across all outlets.

Hard Rock Café

Drop in at Hard Rock Café on Father’s Day and treat your big man to the exclusive menu for the day, which includes specifically curated delicacies. Highlights include the luscious York Strip Steak — smoked and seasoned to perfection, paired with a flavoursome, bourbon-infused mushroom sauce. This classy meal from their specially crafted, limited edition menu is sure to make your father feel like the royalty he is. INR 1,200 onwards. At St Marks Road.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Celebrate this Father’s Day with a wide variety of delectable dishes and live counter specials dedicated to serving his whims. Let your father enjoy cocktails crafted and cheekily named to pay tribute to him, such as Dad’s Passion, Dad’s Secret Recipe and Dad’s Berry Tumbler. You can also challenge him to fun games of mini-golf and foosball or capture a sketch of you and your father, courtesy a caricature artist. INR 1,850 onwards. At Race Course Road.

Magnolia Bakery x Brik Oven

This Father’s Day, Brik Oven and Magnolia Bakery are collaborating to bring you an exquisite and fun Father’s Day DIY workshop. You can learn to create a cool and tasty pizza along with your father and master icing cupcakes to perfection through the interactive cupcake icing session conducted by the bakery. INR 1,500 onwards. At Indiranagar.

Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park

Treat your dad with a spcial brunch at Neo Kitchen on Father's Day. The brunch includes over 100 dishes along with cocktails, premium beverages, mocktails and desserts. Also includes live band, pottery, sketch artist, tarot card reader, turkish ice cream, extensive live counters, mobile drinks bar and alfresco. INR 2,200 onwards. At Nagawara.