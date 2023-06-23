The brand new dessert menu at URU Brewpark only further strengthen its commitment to great food

You don’t expect great food at a brewery. That seems to be something that we used to say in the past, because these days Bengaluru’s breweries and their chefs are giving standalone restaurants a run for their money. The latest to catch our attention is the brand new dessert menu at URU Brewpark that is designed for dessert aficionados across all age groups.

The trip all the way to this gourmand paradise seemed absolutely worth it, especially since we got to tasting the new offerings immediately. We picked a bunch of desserts, based solely on our mood for the evening and here’s what we had to say. First up was the Caramel Custard Slice, two layers of buttery chocolate cake filled with cream custard, that while a bit sweeter than what we had in mind, won us over with texture and subtle hints of bitterness. We suggest you ask them to forgo the caramel dressing for a more authentic flavour.

White Chocolate Raspberry Mousse

Tres Leches with Bailey’s Irish Creme

Caramel Custard Slice

Tiramisu

We then attempted the ‘child-friendly’ non-alcoholic Tiramisu, and quite frankly we’d give this a skip. The alcohol was much-missed. We were then recommended a White Chocolate Raspberry Mousse that was pretty decent, but was overshadowed by what we tried next — the Tres Leches with Bailey’s Irish Creme. This litchi infused sponge cake, soaked with Bailey’s Irish Creme and topped with nougat and fresh kiwi, was all you could ask for on a hot summer afternoon and we were transported deeper into dessert heaven with every bite.

We wrapped up this tasting with a Fresh Mango Sundae, the unchallenged winner on this menu, a dessert that deserves its own hall of fame. Fresh mango cubes, nougat, whipped cream, waffle chocolate cigar, cherries and one scoop each of mango and vanilla ice cream make this the perfect sundae and the only thing missing was some fresh citrus jelly. This is that dessert you ought to recommend to everyone and they’ll thank you for it. Do also try out their faloodas, we’ve heard great things about it.

INR 195 onwards. At Bannerghatta Road.

