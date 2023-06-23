After having seen and heard of these traditional Korean dishes like Kimchi and Kimbap in various K-drama series and shows, we finally found a perfect place and occasion to taste these delicacies ourselves. Last weekend when the pan-Asian restaurant Mikusu offered us to sample some dishes from the collaborative menu, we were thrilled to be a part of the food festival, for which Chef Kim was flown from the South Asian country for 'When in Seoul', to celebrate 50 years of South Korea-India relationship.

This 10-day festival by Conrad Bengaluru brings authentic Korean recipes, which resulted in fusion with Indian ingredients, such as kimchi, which was the first thing we tasted after we sat down and discussed how we were in awe of the thoughtful display of soju and sake bottles, a sofa crowded by giant teddy bears wearing t-shirts with #WheninSeoul and the dining area walls lined with colourful jiu san (a traditional parasol made with bamboo and oiled hanji paper).

Loaded with leafy greens like spinach and bok choy to mushrooms, zucchini and radishes, the Deonjang-Jjigae made from fermented soybean paste was infused with a deep, earthy taste. It was both comforting and satisfying. The Jooksoon Muchim, a bamboo shoot salad with pine nut sauce added a burst of umami and texture to our meal. Featuring a layer of seasoned rice and colourful vegetables wrapped in a sheet of seaweed was Yachae Kimbap or what we all know as sushi. A delightful dish again but we felt the Beoseot Mandu (assorted mushroom dumplings) was a little bland when compared to the full-bodied dishes we were relishing on our table.

But then they served Beoseot Jabchae (Stir-fried Korean Glass Noodles with Mushroom) and Dak Gangjeong (Deep-fried Chicken Thigh with Sweet & Spicy Sauce). The former boasts the delicate texture of glass noodles that are stir-fried with an array of vegetables and seasoned with a savoury blend of soy sauce, sesame oil and garlic while the latter is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside with sauce that added a perfect balance of flavours. Without a doubt, this was a perfect pairing.

For the sweet finale, we were presented with Rice, the dessert (Yuzu financier, ginger ganache, jocheong rice puff Vanilla bean ice cream), which we quite liked. Special mention to the Umeshu (a potion blended with peach soju, chardonnay and yuzu) and Sujeongwa concocted with cinnamon, honey water and ginger, a zero-alcohol cocktail.

Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards.On till June 26. At Kensington Road.